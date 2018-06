7 Designers You Need to Know

Jennifer Lawrence, Miley Cyrus, Zoe Kravitz, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Ali LarterFounded on the idea that fashion should be environmentally “guilt-free,” creative director Yael Aflalo leads a team of designers to create each design from surplus fabrics, which are repurposed, recut, and recrafted into limited-edition pieces.“I want my designs to be the ‘Duh, yes I need that’ for a woman’s wardrobe,” Aflalo says. “Reformation combines aspects of new and old that are unique to the brand and exactly what women of today are looking for.”The label just opened its second store in New York City, has one in Los Angeles, and an online shop at thereformation.com