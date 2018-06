40 Years of Calvin Klein

1 of 12 Steve Mack/FilmMagic

Eva Mendes

The art and entertainment worlds came together to fete the iconic American fashion house’s 40th anniversary. The one-of-a-kind event was held in a space that hasn’t been open to the public in decades-on an elevated railroad structure in the West 30s-known as the High Line, which will soon become a park for New Yorkers. "It's a very chic, unpretentious way to celebrate the evening," said Secret Obsession face Eva Mendes, who wore a dress by Calvin Klein designer Francisco Costa. "Being part of such an iconic brand is a dream."



-With reporting by Polly Blitzer