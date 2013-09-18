32 Shoes From New York Fashion Week You'll Actually Be Able To Walk In

On the style spectrum from comfort to pain, runway heels typically fall into the latter category, with teetering sky-high stilettos and chunky platforms at neck-breaking heights. Throw convoluted straps and impractical designs into the mix, and you have a shoe that's better served as eye candy in a glass case than its intended purpose on the cement. But for spring/summer 2014, New York Fashion Week designers erred on the side of ease, giving feet a break from exaggerated arches. Designer Peter Som splashed his spring 2014 wave-inspired print on Christian Louboutin oxfords. Flora Gill and Alexa Adams (of Ohne Titel) stayed true to their feminine-sporty aesthetic and sent out variations of sheer-paneled slingbacks with metallic straps. Marc Jacobs paired Teva-like sandals with elaborate Victorian gowns, and Tanya Taylor styled day-time frocks with pointy-toe flats in stripes, florals and more. Click the photo to see 32 flats that work with just about anything, and are also fashionably functional.

Peter Som

There were three variations of Christian Louboutin oxfords at Peter Som: waves, leopard-print and patent black.
Ohne Titel

Pretty metallic-accented slingbacks at Ohne Titel, plus a gladiator-inspired sandal.
Marc Jacobs

Marc Jacobs dressed down Victorian gowns with Teva-inspired sandals and dressed up sneaks with embellishments.
Tanya Taylor

Pretty pointy-toe flats at Tanya Taylor in florals and stripes.
Rodarte

High-shine textured loafers at Rodarte.
Jason Wu

The ankle-cuff trend continues at Jason Wu.
Suno

One thing's for sure: Max Osterweis (of Suno) is not afraid of color.
Donna Karan

Donna Karan elevated wrap-around sandals with snakeskin print and grommets.
Proenza Schouler

Proenza Schouler sandals cover up without stifling tootsies.
Victoria Beckham

Show off your pedicure in Victoria Beckham bandage-like sandals.
Zero + Maria Cornejo

Asymmetrical lines helped play up geometric shapes.
Derek Lam

Knee-high gladiator sandals? Yes.
Helmut Lang

Close-toe or open-toe-the Helmut Lang spring 2014 collection had something for everybody.
Carolina Herrera

Follow Carolina Herrera's example and pair T-strap sandals with flowy gowns.
Honor

Giovanna Randall amped up pointy-toe cut-out flats with sparkles.

