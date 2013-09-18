32 Shoes From New York Fashion Week You'll Actually Be Able To Walk In

On the style spectrum from comfort to pain, runway heels typically fall into the latter category, with teetering sky-high stilettos and chunky platforms at neck-breaking heights. Throw convoluted straps and impractical designs into the mix, and you have a shoe that's better served as eye candy in a glass case than its intended purpose on the cement. But for spring/summer 2014, New York Fashion Week designers erred on the side of ease, giving feet a break from exaggerated arches. Designer Peter Som splashed his spring 2014 wave-inspired print on Christian Louboutin oxfords. Flora Gill and Alexa Adams (of Ohne Titel) stayed true to their feminine-sporty aesthetic and sent out variations of sheer-paneled slingbacks with metallic straps. Marc Jacobs paired Teva-like sandals with elaborate Victorian gowns, and Tanya Taylor styled day-time frocks with pointy-toe flats in stripes, florals and more. Click the photo to see 32 flats that work with just about anything, and are also fashionably functional.

