10 Best-Dressed Stars

Blake Lively

We're not sure if she shopped Serena's closet, but Blake Lively stepped out in trendsetting looks all week long. Our favorites included the Marchesa feather-embellished jacket and lace shorts (left) she wore to the designer's show, and the multi-hued tiered dress (right) she chose for the Anna Sui for Target launch party.