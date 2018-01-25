Snag Team USA's 2018 Winter Olympic Uniforms Before It's Too Late

On February 9, our favorite athletes will battle it out at the 2018 Olympic Winter Games. And while we might not have the same physical skills as the pros, at least we can dress like them. The same exact gear that the champs will sport at the Pyeongchang Olympics can be yours. You just have to know where to look.

That's why we're here. We've rounded up some of our favorite fashion items that the players will go head to head in. Brands like Burton, Nike, and Ralph Lauren are making the looks available to all of us—so there's no need to be a gold-medal contender to have gold-medal style. All you have to do is check out the line up below.