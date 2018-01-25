Snag Team USA's 2018 Winter Olympic Uniforms Before It's Too Late
On February 9, our favorite athletes will battle it out at the 2018 Olympic Winter Games. And while we might not have the same physical skills as the pros, at least we can dress like them. The same exact gear that the champs will sport at the Pyeongchang Olympics can be yours. You just have to know where to look.
That's why we're here. We've rounded up some of our favorite fashion items that the players will go head to head in. Brands like Burton, Nike, and Ralph Lauren are making the looks available to all of us—so there's no need to be a gold-medal contender to have gold-medal style. All you have to do is check out the line up below.
USA Medal Stand Uniforms
Winners will hit the medal stand looking stylish (and staying warm) thanks to Nike. Get your hands on the lightweight, wind-blocking fleece while you can.
USA Snowboard Uniforms
Professional snowboarders will hit the slopes in NASA-inspired uniforms designed by Burton. The new line is called the Gold Elite Collection, and it's selling out fast. There's still time to get a few items from the look, though.
Team USA Opening Ceremony Hats
Team USA will begin the 2018 Winter Olympic Games wearing Ralph Lauren from head to toe. Eager fans did not waste any time getting their hands on the items from the collection, but you can still cop the cozy beanies.
Team USA Closing Ceremony Hats
And we'll be keeping our heads warm with the exact beanies designed by Ralph Lauren for the closing ceremony.