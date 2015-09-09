The U.S. Open Serves Up Star Power in the Stands Thanks to These Celebs

Anthony J. Causi / Splash News
Jennifer Davis
Sep 09, 2015 @ 1:15 pm

The 2015 U.S. Open is in full swing, and stars have been flocking to Flushing Medows, N.Y. to watch the best tennis players in the world battle it out at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. 

From Niall Horan and Jamie Foxx, who caught first round matches, to Kendall JennerGigi Hadid, and Joe Jonas, who cheered on the Williams sisters during the quarterfinals, we've spied a wide variety of tennis spectators in the stands at Arthur Ashe Stadium. As the tournament progresses and the finals approach, we have a feeling there will be plenty more celebs seen enjoying the matches. Below, see all of the famous faces who've attended the U.S. Open so far. 

RELATED: Serena Williams Beats Sister Venus, Advances to U.S. Open Semifinals

1 of 16 Jean Catuffe/GC Images

Aziz Ansari and Courtney McBroom

The comedian got the loudest cheer of the night, as he watched Venus and Serena Williams play each other during day nine of the U.S. Open with his girlfriend Courtney McBroom.

Advertisement
2 of 16 Jean Catuffe/GC Images

Melania and Donald Trump  

Trump took a break from campaigning for the Republican presidential nomination to watch the Williams sisters in the quarterfinals with his wife, Melania.

3 of 16 © Prensa Internacional via ZUMA Wire

Kim Kardashian  

The mom-to-be braved the heat (and posed for fan selfies) at the quarterfinal match between Venus and Serena Williams, which she attend with her younger sister Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, and Nick Jonas. 

Advertisement
4 of 16 Anthony J. Causi / Splash News

Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, and Joe Jonas

Before the supermodels walk the runways for New York Fashion Week, they headed to Arthur Ashe Stadium with Kim Kardashian and Joe Jonas to watch Serena Williams beat her sister Venus and advance to the semifinals. 

Advertisement
5 of 16 Jean Catuffe/GC Images

Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King

The mogul and her bestie Gayle King were riveted by the exciting matchup between Serena and Venus Williams during day nine of the Open.

Advertisement
6 of 16 Jean Catuffe/GC Images

Jesse Metcalfe and Cara Santana 

Dressed in coordinating white button-downs, Jesse Metcalfe and his girlfriend Cara Santana cheered on the players in the Time Warner Cable suite at Arthur Ashe Stadium. 

Advertisement
7 of 16 Jean Catuffe/GC Images

Dylan McDermott and Maggie Q

The cute couple shared a laugh in between sets as they watched Roger Federer beat John Isner to advance to the quarterfinals. 

Advertisement
8 of 16 Uri Schanker/GC Images

Christine Taylor and Ben Stiller

Stiller and his wife Chrstine Taylor cheered on South African player Kevin Anderson, as he upset Andy Murray to win his fourth round match. 

Advertisement
9 of 16 Uri Schanker/GC Images

Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford 

The Today Show hosts took in the early morning matches on day eight, watching Victoria Azarenka defeat Varvara Lepchenko to advance to the quarterfinals.

Advertisement
10 of 16 Uri Schanker/GC Images

Katharine McPhee and Elyes Gable

Katharine McPhee rested her head on her boyfriend Elyes Gable's shoulder as they watched a marathon day of tennis on Sunday. 

Advertisement
11 of 16 Uri Schanker/GC Images

Justin Barthas and Lia Smith

It was a family affair for Justin Bartha! He attended day seven of the U.S. Open with his wife Lia Smith and their daughter Asa. 

Advertisement
12 of 16 Jean Catuffe/GC Images

Kelly Rowland

The musician raised her arms in a gesture of victory as she watched her friend Serena Williams beat Bethanie Mattek-Sands on day five of the U.S. Open. 

Advertisement
13 of 16 Jean Catuffe/GC Images

Chloe Grace Moretz and Her Mom

The young actress and her mom Teri Duke Moretz cheered Andy Murray on during his third round match. 

Advertisement
14 of 16 Jean Catuffe/GC Images

Tiger Woods and Daughter Sam 

The pro golfer took his eight-year-old daughter Sam to the U.S. Open, where they watched Fabio Fognini defeat Rafael Nadal during the third round.

Advertisement
15 of 16 Uri Schanker/GC Images

Niall Horan and Jamie Foxx

The One Direction member and the actor showed their support for the players early, attending day three of the tournament. 

Advertisement
16 of 16 KENA BETANCUR/AFP/Getty Images

Derek Jeter

The former Yankee attended the first day of the U.S. Open, where he watched Caroline Wozniacki defeat Jamie Loeb.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!