The U.S. Open Serves Up Star Power in the Stands Thanks to These Celebs

The 2015 U.S. Open is in full swing, and stars have been flocking to Flushing Medows, N.Y. to watch the best tennis players in the world battle it out at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

From Niall Horan and Jamie Foxx, who caught first round matches, to Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, and Joe Jonas, who cheered on the Williams sisters during the quarterfinals, we've spied a wide variety of tennis spectators in the stands at Arthur Ashe Stadium. As the tournament progresses and the finals approach, we have a feeling there will be plenty more celebs seen enjoying the matches. Below, see all of the famous faces who've attended the U.S. Open so far.

RELATED: Serena Williams Beats Sister Venus, Advances to U.S. Open Semifinals