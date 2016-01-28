Check Out 10 Hot Pictures of Carolina Panthers Quarterback Cam Newton

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images
Lindsay Dolak
Jan 28, 2016 @ 5:15 pm

Cam Newton, so hot right now. The Super Bowl-bound 26-year-old is a three-time Pro Bowler, leader of this season’s highest scoring team, and the leading candidate for this year’s NFL MVP award. Oh, and literally, he’s so hot. Newton’s insane passing and rushing abilities may have led his team to a 17-1 season, but his megawatt smile and chiseled jawline kept us coming back to our TVs (and secretly cursing his helmet’s coverage) to catch a glimpse of that adorable face and built physique every weekend.

We can’t wait to watch the Carolina Panthers quarterback bring the heat against the Denver Broncos at Super Bowl 50 on Feb. 7, but in the meantime, we’ll just keep scrolling through these hot pictures of the cutie QB.

1 of 10 Ricky Carioti/ The Washington Post

Real Life Superman

Not all superheroes wear capes.

2 of 10 Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Dimples for Days

We are forever swooning at that million-dollar smile.

3 of 10 John Lamparski/WireImage

Fresh to Death

All dressed up and ready to take us on a date (we wish!).

4 of 10 Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Sideline Sweetheart

We'll root for any play that will get us more of this celebration smile.

5 of 10 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Booted Beauty

Even a bulky foot boot can't distract from Cam's on-point style.

6 of 10 Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

High and Tight

A number one booty for a number one player.

7 of 10 David Livingston/Getty Images

Geek Chic

No surprise the QB can pull off brainy as well as he does brawny.

8 of 10 Rob Carr/Getty Images

Lost In Thought

A pensive Cam contemplates how one person could be so talented and so attractive.

9 of 10 Michael Buckner/WireImage

Cute as a Button

We're excited to see you too, Cam.

10 of 10 Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Red Hot

*Starts a fire with hotness*

