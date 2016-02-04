5 Things to Get Excited About at the Super Bowl

Super Bowl 50 kicks off this Sunday and it’s kind of a big deal! Cam Newton and the 15-1 Carolina Panthers are set take on Peyton Manning and the 12-4 Denver Broncos in what is slated to be the most watched broadcast ever. The golden anniversary game will be played at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, a nod to Super Bowl I, which was played at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in 1967.

Even before the official site for the game was chosen, back in 2013, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell promised Super Bowl 50 would be “spectacular.” Fast forward two years and it looks like the main event will deliver on that promise. From an epic halftime lineup to a major charity milestone, #SB50 is not to be missed. Scroll down for the five things we are most excited about for the historic game, and then watch it all unfold Sunday, February 7 on CBS at 6:30 p.m. EST.

