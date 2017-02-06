7 Puppy Bowl Puppies with Better Hair Than You

Amanda Edwards/Getty
Rachel Crocetti and Victoria Moorhouse
Feb 06, 2017 @ 11:00 am

Have you ever pet a puppy and instantly became envious of their silky fur and impeccable color? Puppy fur is the softest, most comforting thing, and I can't help but wish I could match my pup's texture at the salon.

Animal Planet's Puppy Bowl XIII took place before the Super Bowl on Sunday and the puppies' hairdos did not disappoint. From silky fur to adorable coils, these mixed breeds were just too cute. While these puppies most likely went au naturel in terms of product, we can only wish we were so lucky. 

VIDEO: We Had Some Puppy Bowl Puppies Visit the InStyle Offices

 

But have no fear! You, too, can achieve puppy-level hair with just a few products. Check out our picks inspired by some of the cutest pups on the field yesterday.

1 of 7 Animal Planet/Courtesy

Archimedes's Shiny Black Fur

This adorable lab mix has such shiny hair, even the Kardashians are jealous!  Achieve the look with this shower foam that is perfect for enhancing color and creating beautiful shine, just like this little pup.

Rita Hazan $26 SHOP NOW
2 of 7 Animal Planet/Courtesy

Tucker's Silky Fur

If you can get past Tucker's piercing blue eyes, you'll notice that this Australian Shepherd mix has hair like silk. For sleek, frizz-free hair, this moisturizing oil is a must to add to your daily routine.

Ouai $28 SHOP NOW
3 of 7 Animal Planet/Courtesy

Blitz's Bright Blonde Fur

Blitz's light blonde puppy hair is envy-inducing. You can achieve this Golden Retriever's light shade with Oribe's bright blonde shampoo which corrects brassiness and brightens natural highlights.

Oribe $44 SHOP NOW
4 of 7 Animal Planet/Courtesy

Parfait's Beachy Waves

First of all, this Yorkie/Poodle mix is literally too cute to handle. Her waves are so effortless, Gisele would be jealous. To achieve a similar look, this light cream will create frizz-free waves that will last all day long, no matter if you have a full day of meetings ahead or a Puppy Bowl game to play in.

DevaCurl $26 SHOP NOW
5 of 7 Animal Planet/Courtesy

Foster's Thick Fur

This Bernese Mountain Dog mix has a coat thick enough to keep him warm in the cold, snowy mountains. To maintain your thick hair, this repairing mask will restore strength against damage and keep your coat looking as lustrous as Foster's.

Pantene Pro V $8 SHOP NOW
6 of 7 Animal Planet/Courtesy

Oliver's Defined Curls

There is no dog with cuter coils than the Standard Poodle, and Oliver's hair doesn't disappoint. This argan oil-infused styling cream will keep your curls as bouncy and defined as Oliver's.

Moroccanoil $13 SHOP NOW
7 of 7 Animal Planet/Courtesy

Winston's Voluminous Locks

Winston was on Team Fluff, which is only fitting since this Australian Shepherd mix has the most voluminous hair of the bunch. To achieve similar volume and boost lifeless fur—ahem, hair—choose a volumizing shampoo like this Leonor Greyl pick.

Leonor Greyl $51 SHOP NOW

