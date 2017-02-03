Game On: 18 Things Your Super Bowl Party Needs

Courtesy

Make Super Bowl LI, Super Bowl LIT. 

More
Katie Donbavand
Feb 03, 2017

Can you smell that Astroturf? That means it's time again for the best Sunday of the entire year! Stock up on chips, gather your loved ones near: it's time for the Super Bowl.

Thanks to Lady Gaga's hugely anticipated halftime show and 4 incredible teams vying for contention, this Super Bowl has the potential to be the best one yet, which means you owe it an equally incredible watching party. Whether your squad is full of hardcore ballers or you're all just super fans of queso dips, we're prepared to make sure your party doesn't fumble.

Read on for 18 party picks that will make you an insta-MVP. Better get that touchdown celebration dance ready...

1 of 18 Courtesy

Black Leather Football

High-fashion football FTW! If you're going to own a football, why not own the chicest one ever made? 

Kenneth Cole available at shopspring.com $175 SHOP NOW
2 of 18 Courtesy

New England Patriots Tank

So cute we can picture Gisele wearing it.

Junk Food available at amazon.com $32 SHOP NOW
3 of 18 Courtesy

Atlanta Falcons Beanie

Make like Matt Ryan and don this cozy winter hat to #riseup all winter long.

New Era available at amazon.com $29 SHOP NOW
4 of 18 Courtesy

Beer Jelly

Need an easy, crowd-pleasing app? Grab a crusty baguette and this small batch jelly infused with craft beers. Done.

Uncommon Goods available at uncommongoods.com $30 SHOP NOW
5 of 18 Courtesy

The Toy Version of TB12

What's cuter than Tom Brady? A teeny tiny Tom Brady toy for your desk! In case you need a receiver for toy-TB12's laser passes, there's also a tiny Gronk to run in those TDs.

FunKo POP available at amazon.com $13 SHOP NOW
6 of 18 Courtesy

Make-Your-Own Hot Sauce Kit

Your famous wings will be made way better with some homemade hot sauce.

Uncommon Goods available at uncommongoods.com $35 SHOP NOW
7 of 18 Courtesy

Cupcake Toppers

The only way to make cupcakes cuter is to put tiny football helmets on them.

available at amazon.com $7 for 12 SHOP NOW
8 of 18 Courtesy

Deluxe Electric Football Game

A throwback game that'll keep the kids quiet during the big plays. (Don't worry: You can take over during halftime.)

tudor available at shop.nordstrom.com $54 SHOP NOW
9 of 18 Courtesy

Texas BBQ Platter

The hardest part of a Super Bowl party is cooking, so skip the stress and order this massive Texas BBQ platter that's as delicious as Tom Brady is handsome. The grill-lovers' order includes two smoked chickens, 3 lbs. smoked sausage, 4 lbs. pork ribs, and a jar of Texas BBQ sauce.

available at neimanmarcus.com $196 SHOP NOW
10 of 18 Courtesy

NFL Super Bowl Collection I-XLVI

Relive 45 hours of Super Bowl history ... or just cue up your team's highlights to get pumped.

NFL available at Amazon.com $82 SHOP NOW
11 of 18 Courtesy

Beanbag Toss

Pre-game the right way with this portable football-themed bean bag toss (aka cornhole by our Midwestern friends).

Picnic Time available at shop.nordstrom.com $100 SHOP NOW
12 of 18 Courtesy

Insta-Chill Beer Glasses

Warm beer is just about the biggest Super Bowl party foul you can commit. Luckily, this freezable glass chills beer INSTANTLY (literally!). Bonus: Its silicone sleeve keeps your hands from getting too cold and acts as a no-slip bottom.

Rabbit available at Amazon.com $35 for two SHOP NOW
13 of 18 Courtesy

Home Brewing System

What if I told you that you could easily brew craft beer on your counter top? Mind. Blown.

Pico Brew available at picobrew.com $800 SHOP NOW
14 of 18 Courtesy

Engraved Appetizer Serving Tray

Rep your team, starting with the appetizers.

Picnic Time available at shop.nordstrom.com $55 SHOP NOW
15 of 18 Courtesy

Himalayan Salt Plank

Call on audible on the grill grates and use this hand-carved pink salt plank instead. 

Uncommon Goods available at uncommongoods.com $30 SHOP NOW
16 of 18 Courtesy

Super Bowl LI Zip-Up Sweater

No dog in this fight? Celebrate your neutrality with this super cozy fleece.

Nike available at nflshop.com $95 SHOP NOW
17 of 18 Courtesy

Super Bowl LI Official Cheese Board

Is your Super Bowl crowd more camembert than Cheetos? Then you'll definitely need this customizable cheese board.

Picnic Time available at nflshop.com $45 SHOP NOW
18 of 18 Courtesy

Official Super Bowl LI Replica Football

Have a pre-Super Bowl game of catch with an *official* game replica football. Yep, this is as close to catching a pass from Matt Ryan as you're going to get.

NFL available at nflshop.com $180 SHOP NOW

