Luke Bryan Puts His Own Country Twang on the National Anthem at Super Bowl LI

Country superstar Luke Bryan was honored with the opportunity to sing the National Anthem at Super Bowl LI, and the four-time Entertainer of the Year did not disappoint. Dressed casually in a T-shirt, bomber jacket, and jeans, the singer put his unique country twang on "The Star-Spangled Banner."

The crowd cheered as the camera cut to a live feed of our troops abroad, putting their hands over their hearts and listening along as Bryan sang in Houston. Even Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was singing along as he mentally prepared himself for the big game ahead, while Bryan took a moment to pose with New York Giants' quarterback Eli Manning after his performance.

Ezra Shaw/Getty

Larry Busacca/Getty

On Thursday, the country star spoke to reporters at a pre-Super Bowl press conference, praising Lady Gaga's rendition from the year before. "Throughout this process, I've kinda gone back through the years and watched how people approached the anthem, and just tried to figure out in my mind how I wanted to approach it," Bryan said, gushing over Gaga's "amazing job."

"It's a big moment for me and I'm excited to get out there and hopefully put my stamp on it," he said.

The singer definitely made his mark, kicking off Super Bowl LI on a high note. Watch the entire performance above.