Buy the Exact Boots Lady Gaga's Super Bowl Halftime Dancers Wore on Stage

Just as we thought she would, Lady Gaga blew us away with her 2017 Super Bowl halftime show. She started off singing a heartfelt mash-up of "God Bless America" and "This Land Is Your Land" while wearing a stunning crystal bodysuit by Atelier Versace. Then, she turned things up with high-energy performances of her best songs, like "Poker Face" and "Telephone."

But brace yourself for this ultimate high-low fashion moment: While the outfits worn by both Gaga—and her dancers—were spectacular, we were surprised to learn that her backup dancers were wearing an affordable (and chic!) boot by Steve Madden. The style, a high-shine black patent boot with a transparent heel, is available via stevemadden.com right now. Get yours (pictured below) before the style sells out.

Shop the look: Steve Madden booties, $100; stevemadden.com