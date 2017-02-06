All the Stars Going Gaga Over Her Epic Super Bowl Halftime Show

Lady Gaga straight up killed the Super Bowl stage Sunday night in Houston, Texas, with her extraordinary halftime performance, and we couldn't get enough—not even stars could keep their chill.

From literally making a plunging show entrance off the top of NRG Stadium, to jamming on a keytar (!) like it was nobody’s business, Mother Monster’s sparkly Versace leotard-clad every move was celebrated by fans the world over. Thirteen minutes never felt faster.

Watch the halftime show for yourself in full (above) and scroll through for some of our favorite celebrity reactions to one of the most memorable, inspiring performances in Super Bowl history.

I want jumping gifs stat! Bravo @ladygaga 🙌🏻 — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) February 6, 2017

.@ladygaga Lady...the most super thing about the Super Bowl was you....just amazing! — Tony Bennett (@itstonybennett) February 6, 2017

Dancing hard. Singing live. Ends it catching a football! I always liked #Gaga. Now I love her. Sorry not sorry. That was freakin' awesome. — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) February 6, 2017

Watching @ladygaga from the studio and and being reminded who I am and what my dreams are. You are everything, Gaga. Just wow. pic.twitter.com/yPkgGVKd16 — h (@halsey) February 6, 2017

Well done Lady Gaga peace and love 😎✌️🌟💖👏👏👏👏🌹🍎🦋☮ — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) February 6, 2017

🏈 VOCALS, POWER AND SUCH BEAUTIFUL ENERGY 🏈 that was so special @ladygaga ♡ congratulations and… https://t.co/jE4EGQjk7e — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 6, 2017

Lady Gaga jumps off things and I loved it. #gagajumps — Sara Bareilles (@SaraBareilles) February 6, 2017

thank u gaga for ur innovative talent & inspiring messages of love. ur a tru badass angel 👼🏻🖤 pic.twitter.com/gBQIzlerZ6 — daya (@Daya) February 6, 2017

Lady Gaga covered more ground on the field than the Patriots. #SuperBowl — Bryan Cranston (@BryanCranston) February 6, 2017

.@ladygaga did her thing! I enjoyed her halftime performance! #Superbowl — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) February 6, 2017