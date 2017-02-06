All the Stars Going Gaga Over Her Epic Super Bowl Halftime Show

Al Bello/Getty
Lady Gaga straight up killed the Super Bowl stage Sunday night in Houston, Texas, with her extraordinary halftime performance, and we couldn't get enough—not even stars could keep their chill.
From literally making a plunging show entrance off the top of NRG Stadium, to jamming on a keytar (!) like it was nobody’s business, Mother Monster’s sparkly Versace leotard-clad every move was celebrated by fans the world over. Thirteen minutes never felt faster.
Watch the halftime show for yourself in full (above) and scroll through for some of our favorite celebrity reactions to one of the most memorable, inspiring performances in Super Bowl history.
