Relive Every Badass Moment from Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl Performance

Lady Gaga delivered one of the most incredible Super Bowl halftime shows of our generation on Sunday night. Every second of the show, from opening the performance on the roof of the stadium to closing by catching a football mid-air, was filled with athletic, aerobatic stunts.

With a medley of songs from “Poker Face” to “Telephone” and “Bad Romance,” Gaga both reminisced on her incredible career and delivered her best performance to date. Not to mention, she did so in a sparkly Versace bodysuit and stiletto heels.

Thirteen minutes have never gone by so fast; relive the epic halftime show with the best GIPHYs of the night.

1. She opened the show looking over Houston while singing “America the Beautiful.”

2. She literally jumped off the roof of the stadium.

3. And floated down like a god to us mere mortals.

4. She showed her best “Poker Face.”

5. Then she flipped mid-air and the world held its breath.

6. That choreography, though.

7. What we would give to be that lucky back-up dancer.

8. She picked up a cool keytar.

9. Before finding a bigger set of keys.

10. The squad was in formation for “Bad Romance.”

11. And that performance was deserving of a literal mic drop.

Excuse us while we queue up our DVRs.

Watch Lady Gaga's full halftime performance in the tweet above.