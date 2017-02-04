See Every Sparkly Outfit from Lady Gaga’s Acrobatic Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Lady Gaga basically brought the roof down during the 2017 Super Bowl halftime show. With an entrance that resembled Michael Jackson's 1993 Super Bowl performance, Gaga opened up the show on the roof of the stadium in a glittery Versace unitard and matching stiletto boots, singing "God Bless America."

The superstar flew down from the roof, landing on a massive stage in center field and jumping into a rendition of "Poker Face," complete with flips and aerobatic stunts. Next up in the medley was "Born This Way," and the blonde singer, wearing a sparkly masquerade-style mask and a red lip, took her hair down from her updo for the high-powered performance.

Gaga continued into "Telephone"—sans Beyoncé, despite the rumors of a Queen Bey appearance. For "Just Dance," she topped her one-piece with a gold glittery bolero with spiked shoulders, giving us all of the MJ feels.

But the 13-minute show wasn't all about the dance moves. For "Million Reasons," Lady Gaga took to the piano, giving us an emotional acoustic performance. "We’re here to make you feel good. Do you want to feel good with us?" she asked the crowd before giving a sweet shout-out to her parents: "Hey dad, hi mom."

For the next outfit change of the night, the singer changed into a white sparkly crop top reminiscent of football shoulder pads, and paired the top with sparkly silver boyshorts, showing off her incredible abs. Her back-up dancers also underwent a change, switching from black and purple looks to all-white ensembles for the last song: "Bad Romance." After 13 incredible minutes, Gaga jumped off the stage, catching a football mid-jump.

As for the choice behind those tunes, Gaga told reporters at a press conference on Thursday, "We went through my whole career and we chose songs that we hope that both the football fans and the people who are just tuning in for the halftime show will enjoy."

Much like Beyoncé's ensemble during last year's halftime performance, the Joanne singer was also inspired by the late and legendary Michael Jackson. "Watching Michael Jackson do the halftime show is one of the fondest memories that I have. He encapsulates everything that you love about a great performer."

"You watch him go onstage and you can see that he's getting his head in the zone and he's having a true defining moment about what it must feel like to be a champion," she said.

Lady Gaga must feel the same way after that stellar performance.