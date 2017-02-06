Joe Biden Loved Lady Gaga's Super Bowl Performance as Much as You Did

Lady Gaga and former Vice President Joe Biden are still #FriendshipGoals, even though his days in the White House are over. Gaga brought down the house during her performance at Super Bowl LI, and Biden was just as amped as you were.

"Incredible performance from my friend @LadyGaga. You amaze me—and not just onstage. Proud to work with you to end sexual assault. #ItsOnUs," the former VP wrote in a Tweet, alongside a sweet picture of the two on stage in April of 2016.

The two have been fast friends since they joined together on a cause close to both of their hearts: combating sexual assault on college campuses. Lady Gaga has worked with the politician, performing charity concerts like the one above in order to raise awareness.

Gaga and Biden even took the Oscars stage together last year, when the Vice President made a special trip out to California to introduce his "good friend" before she performed her nominated song, "Til It Happens to You."

Little Monsters, it looks like you have a new member to initiate into the fan club.