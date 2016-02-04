The Hottest Guys Playing at Super Bowl 50

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
Lindsay Dolak
Feb 04, 2016 @ 1:45 pm

Super Bowl 50 is upon us and that means hot wings, hot performances, and hot guys. Sure there are a lot of major reasons to tune in to the game this Sunday, Feb. 7, but if brawny athletes in tight uniforms is your rationale for watching, we totally understand. Especially since it’s super-stud Cam Newton (above) and the Carolina Panthers versus football’s sweetheart Peyton Manning and the Denver Broncos in the anniversary game. So, there promises to be plenty of sideline eye candy to look at in case the actual game is really not your thing.

But to keep you from getting overwhelmed by the ripped biceps and the tight buns, we narrowed down the rosters to a few of the hottest players from each team to look out for. Scroll down to find out which names we’ll be scoping on the field.

1 of 12 George Gojkovich/Getty Images

Emmanuel Sanders

Broncos Wide Receiver, #10

2 of 12 Jeff Siner/Charlotte Observer/MCT

Luke Kuechly

Panthers Linebacker, #59

3 of 12 AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post

DeMarcus Ware

Broncos Defensive End, #94

4 of 12 Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

Greg Olsen

Panthers Tight End, #88

5 of 12 Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Omar Bolden

Broncos Safety, #31

6 of 12 John Leyba/The Denver Post

Britton Colquitt

Broncos Punter, #4

7 of 12 Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Ronnie Hillman

Broncos Running Back, #23

8 of 12 Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Brock Osweiler

Broncos Quarterback, #17

9 of 12 John Leyba/The Denver Post

Demaryius Thomas

Broncos Wide Receiver, #88

10 of 12 Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Shaq Thompson

Panthers Linebacker, #54

11 of 12 John Leyba/The Denver Post

Brandon McManus

Broncos Placekicker, #8

12 of 12 Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Owen Daniels

Broncos Tight End, #81

