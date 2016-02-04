The Hottest Guys Playing at Super Bowl 50

Super Bowl 50 is upon us and that means hot wings, hot performances, and hot guys. Sure there are a lot of major reasons to tune in to the game this Sunday, Feb. 7, but if brawny athletes in tight uniforms is your rationale for watching, we totally understand. Especially since it’s super-stud Cam Newton (above) and the Carolina Panthers versus football’s sweetheart Peyton Manning and the Denver Broncos in the anniversary game. So, there promises to be plenty of sideline eye candy to look at in case the actual game is really not your thing.

But to keep you from getting overwhelmed by the ripped biceps and the tight buns, we narrowed down the rosters to a few of the hottest players from each team to look out for. Scroll down to find out which names we’ll be scoping on the field.

