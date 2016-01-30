5 Reasons We Love Peyton Manning

It’s good to be Peyton Manning. The Denver Broncos quarterback is a record five-time league MVP, currently the most marketable player in the NFL, loving father to twins, Marshall and Mosley, and he’s headed to the Super Bowl for the fourth time. It’s safe to say the 39-year-old has acquired some success throughout his 17-year tenure in the league and he’s managed to steal our hearts, as well.

Whether he’s throwing for a touchdown or singing the Nationwide jingle in his characteristic New Orleans drawl, we’re always happy to catch Manning on our TV screens. So, we’ll definitely be tuning in to watch him take on Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50 on Feb. 7. And with rumors flying that this might be his last game, now is a better time than ever to list our five reasons why Manning is football's sweetheart.