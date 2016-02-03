This weekend Queen Bey will take the stage for the Super Bowl 50 halftime show (oh, with Coldplay, too), and the BeyHive is collectively buzzing with excitement—so much so, that we can't help but recall her last performance three years ago, which was so great, so fierce, that it proceeded to cause a stadium-wide blackout.

In 2013, Beyonce slayed the stage in a black leather bodysuit with intricate laser cut-outs and an illusion plunging neckline. But she's not the only star to have killed it on both the performance and the fashion-front during the Super Bowl halftime.

In fact, her predecessors (and a couple successors) have exhibited equally great sartorial sensibility. As one of the very first halftime shows to spotlight a pop artist, Michael Jackson's performance is the first to come to mind—it's become something of an iconic moment in Super Bowl history. And his ensemble can further back that up, with his slick military-inspired jacket and cool mirrored aviators. Want more? Keep scrolling for a look back at the best costumes from Super Bowl halftime performances.

