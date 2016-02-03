The Best Costumes from Super Bowl Halftime Performances

Al Pereira/WireImage, Steve Granitz/WireImage
Andrea Cheng
Feb 03, 2016 @ 12:00 pm

This weekend Queen Bey will take the stage for the Super Bowl 50 halftime show (oh, with Coldplay, too), and the BeyHive is collectively buzzing with excitement—so much so, that we can't help but recall her last performance three years ago, which was so great, so fierce, that it proceeded to cause a stadium-wide blackout. 

In 2013, Beyonce slayed the stage in a black leather bodysuit with intricate laser cut-outs and an illusion plunging neckline. But she's not the only star to have killed it on both the performance and the fashion-front during the Super Bowl halftime.

In fact, her predecessors (and a couple successors) have exhibited equally great sartorial sensibility. As one of the very first halftime shows to spotlight a pop artist, Michael Jackson's performance is the first to come to mind—it's become something of an iconic moment in Super Bowl history. And his ensemble can further back that up, with his slick military-inspired jacket and cool mirrored aviators. Want more? Keep scrolling for a look back at the best costumes from Super Bowl halftime performances.

RELATED: The CFDA and NFL Team Up to Design the 50 Most Fashionable Footballs We've Ever Seen

1 of 13 Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Katy Perry, 2015

The pop star was literally a star for her halftime performance—she floated up and across the arena in a shooting star outfitted in a spangled high-slit gown (the final look of four outfits, each designed by Jeremy Scott).

Advertisement
2 of 13 Elsa/Getty Images

Bruno Mars, 2014

We were completely smitten by Mars's dapper ensemble—he topped off his look with a gilded Saint Laurent blazer.

3 of 13 Al Pereira/WireImage

Beyonce, 2013

Queen Bey reunited with Destiny's Child, and their performance (along with their costumes—Beyonce killed it in her laser cut-out bodysuit) was so fierce, it caused a stadium-wide blackout.

Advertisement
4 of 13 Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Madonna, 2012

Madonna was joined on stage by Nicki Minaj and M.I.A., and together, they played a trio of cheerleaders, complete with cute pleated mini skirts and pom poms. 

Advertisement
5 of 13 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Fergie, 2011

Fergie was MVP of the night (without having to take a hit) in her crystal-encrusted football shoulder pads and black leather pleated number.

Advertisement
6 of 13 Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Mick Jagger, 2006

One thing's for sure: Jagger has got some moves. He did his thing in his rockstar duds, featuring a sparkly tailcoat, metallic tuxedo bib shirt, and black skinnies.

Advertisement
7 of 13 Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

Janet Jackson, 2004

Wardrobe malfunction aside, Jackson rocked the stage in her incredibly complex corseted outfit.

Advertisement
8 of 13 KMazur/WireImage

Shania Twain, 2003

There's a lot going on here, but we wouldn't expect anything less from such a memorable performance—the country singer topped her crystal-encrusted bra and embellished mini with a dramatic (and dare we say, vampiric?) black coat.

Advertisement
9 of 13 Joe Traver/Liaison/Getty Images

Britney Spears, 2001

Spears joined her then-beau Justin Timberlake on stage in a racy crop top and NFL-approved lace-up football pants.

Advertisement
10 of 13 Allen Kee/Getty Images

Christina Aguilera, 2000

Nothing dirrty about this look—Aguilera sang her heart out in a modest red turtleneck knit and long black leather skirt. 

Advertisement
11 of 13 Rick Stewart/Getty Images

Queen Latifah, 1998

The singer-slash-actress looked like royalty in her sweeping paisley-printed coat, unbuttoned to reveal a sexy black number underneath.

Advertisement
12 of 13 Focus on Sport/Getty Images

Diana Ross, 1996

Stunning! Ross wore a gown that was as stellar as her performance—an extravagant orange-and-fuchsia number that billowed with every movement.

Advertisement
13 of 13 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Michael Jackson, 1993

Arguably the most iconic halftime performance to date, Jackson left a lasting impression with his legendary set and his equally legendary outfit—a gilded military-inspired jacket over a white button-down and black cropped pants, with mirrored aviators.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!