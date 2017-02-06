From Justin Bieber to Miranda Kerr, Watch the Best 2017 Super Bowl Commercials

Yeah, football is great and all, but let's be honest: The best part about the Super Bowl is the commercials. Where else can you see Justin Bieber do the running man, Miranda Kerr double as a sexy sports coach, and Tom Brady lounge around in his PJs?

From hilarious celebrity-filled ads to commercials with a powerful message, 2017's Super Bowl spots did not disappoint. Watch the best ads of Super Bowl LI below.

VIDEO: How to Throw a Chic Super Bowl Party

1. Audi's touching father-daughter ad is a strong statement in support of equal pay:

2. Justin Bieber shows off his moves as T-Mobile's celebration expert:

3. Budweiser's pro-immigration ad follows its founder's (sometimes rocky) journey to America:

4. Tom Brady's morning routine looks much more epic with Intel 360 replay:

5. Melissa McCarthy is an eco warrior for Kia:

RELATED: Justin Timberlake Shows Off His Serious (But Still Very Sexy) Side in Super Bowl Commercial

6. This Skittles ad shows what happens when you throw candy instead of rocks at your crush's window:

7. Miranda Kerr makes the sexiest football coach in this Buick spot:

8. Justin Timberlake harkens back to his 'NSYNC days for Bai:

9. Jason Statham and Gal Gadot reprise some familiar roles in this Wix.com spot:

10. Lady Gaga gets retrospective in this understated Tiffany commercial: