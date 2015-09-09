See Serena Williams’s Best U.S. Open Looks Ever

With six U.S. Open single wins to her name, there’s no doubt that Serena Williams rules the court. But she brings way more to the game than just a killer serve. Currently on a quest to become the fourth female tennis player ever to win all four Grand Slam tournaments (the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and U.S. Open) in one calendar year, Williams never fails to capture our attention during a match—but her bold outfits are what really get us talking.

Since U.S. Open debut in 1998, Williams has taken on-the-court fashion way beyond the realm of your typical tennis whites. She’s rocked everything from denim to oversized jewelry during a match, leaving us to wonder just how she manages to run so quickly in some of her more over-the-top looks.

So it's no surprise that at this year's U.S. Open, Williams has kept us on our toes when it comes to her style. In the first round, she wore a snakeskin-print design from her collaboration with Nike, the “The Serena Greatness Collection," and it was an all-around win. Since the outfit proved to be lucky for Williams, she took to the court wearing it for a second time last night for her quarterfinals match against big sis Venus. Once again, she walked away victorious—and advanced to the tournament's semifinals.

Will the third time be the charm for this year's black-and-red look—which you can now score for yourself at nike.com ($80)—or will Williams rock a new ensemble when she takes on Roberta Vinci in the semifinals? Either way, we can’t wait to see what she steps onto the court wearing next.

In the meantime, scroll down to see some of Williams’s best U.S. Open looks to date.