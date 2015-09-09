See Serena Williams’s Best U.S. Open Looks Ever

Al Bello/Getty Images
Tess Kornfeld
Sep 09, 2015

With six U.S. Open single wins to her name, there’s no doubt that Serena Williams rules the court. But she brings way more to the game than just a killer serve. Currently on a quest to become the fourth female tennis player ever to win all four Grand Slam tournaments (the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and U.S. Open) in one calendar year, Williams never fails to capture our attention during a match—but her bold outfits are what really get us talking.

Since U.S. Open debut in 1998, Williams has taken on-the-court fashion way beyond the realm of your typical tennis whites. She’s rocked everything from denim to oversized jewelry during a match, leaving us to wonder just how she manages to run so quickly in some of her more over-the-top looks.

So it's no surprise that at this year's U.S. Open, Williams has kept us on our toes when it comes to her style. In the first round, she wore a snakeskin-print design from her collaboration with Nike, the “The Serena Greatness Collection," and it was an all-around win. Since the outfit proved to be lucky for Williams, she took to the court wearing it for a second time last night for her quarterfinals match against big sis Venus. Once again, she walked away victorious—and advanced to the tournament's semifinals.

Will the third time be the charm for this year's black-and-red look—which you can now score for yourself at nike.com ($80)—or will Williams rock a new ensemble when she takes on Roberta Vinci in the semifinals? Either way, we can’t wait to see what she steps onto the court wearing next.

In the meantime, scroll down to see some of Williams’s best U.S. Open looks to date.

1 of 8 Bilgin S. Sasmaz/Getty Images

2014

Never afraid to rock some animal print on the court, Williams paired a leopard dress with a red headband for an eye-catching look.

2 of 8 Elsa/Getty Images

2012

A cheerful color-blocked ensemble proved to be lucky for Williams, who won her fourth U.S. Open while wearing this neon-accented navy ensemble. 

3 of 8 Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

2006

Proving that tennis accessories can go beyond the standard hat and sweatband, Williams wore a diamond choker and gold hoop earrings that added a bit of bling to her colorful outfit.

4 of 8 A. Messerschmidt/Getty Images

2004

She brought street style to the tennis court, wearing a pleated denim mini skirt while she secured her spot in the 2004 quarterfinals.

5 of 8 TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

2002

Williams served up some sleek style, pairing a black bodysuit with bubblegum pink accessories.

6 of 8 Gary M Prior/Allsport

2000

She opted for a bright blue tie-dye skirt, a see-through tank, and a neon sports bra. Orange Puma sneakers completed the lively look.

7 of 8 CAROL NEWSOM/AFP/Getty Images

1999

Wearing a simple yellow outfit and white beads in her hair, Williams glowed as she scored her first U.S. Open win.

8 of 8 Al Bello/Getty Images

1998

At 16 years old, Williams made her U.S. Open debut in a crisp white look with black accents. She added a bit of fun to the neutral outfit by rocking colorful beads in her hair.

