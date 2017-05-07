The Winners Are In! All the Celebs at Kentucky Derby Weekend

Michael Hickey/Getty
InStyle Staff
May 07, 2017 @ 2:00 pm

The winners are in! It's Kentucky Derby weekend, meaning lots of bets, booze, and big hats. And much of the action took place off-track, as celebs donned their Southern best to attend the weekend's ancillary events and parties. And whether or not you betted on winning horse Always Dreaming, take a look at the some the big names who turned up (and in some cases, their impressive headwear). 

VIDEO: Everything You Need to Know About Kentucky Derby Stud Fees

 

1 of 11 Michael Loccisano/Getty

Dannielynn Birkhead and Larry Birkhead

at the Kentucky Derby 

Advertisement
2 of 11 Diane Bondareff/AP

Larry David

at the Kentucky Derby

3 of 11 Gustavo Caballero

Katie Couric 

at the Kentucky Derby 

Advertisement
4 of 11 Michael Loccisano/Getty

Giada de Laurentiis

at the Kentucky Derby

Advertisement
5 of 11 Gustavo Caballero/Getty

Justin Hartley

at the Kentucky Derby

Advertisement
6 of 11 Michael Hickey/Getty

Tracey Morgan and Megan Wollover 

at the Barnstable Brown Gala 

Advertisement
7 of 11 Michael Hickey/Getty

Kacey Musgraves and Ruston Kelly

at the Barnstable Brown Gala

Advertisement
8 of 11 Michael Hickey/Getty

Jesse Eisenberg 

at the Barnstable Brown Gala

Advertisement
9 of 11 Michael Hickey/Getty

Maren Morris

at the Barnstable Brown Gala 

Advertisement
10 of 11 Nicholas Hunt/Getty

Tom Brady

at the 7th Annual Fillies & Stallions Kentucky Derby Party

Advertisement
11 of 11 Nicholas Hunt/Getty

Chace Crawford

at the 7th Annual Fillies & Stallions Kentucky Derby Party

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!