Train Like an Olympian with This Cardio Circuit Workout

Lindsay Dolak
Aug 10, 2016 @ 11:30 am

Let us guess: you’ve spent at least one Olympic event’s worth of time chilling on the couch admiring the insane physical abilities of the athletes currently competing in Rio. We know this because same. And while we’ve done our fair share of sitting back and truly gawking at the athletic prowess of the (supposedly) human competitors, we must admit that the excessively toned physiques, like those of Katie Ledecky and Aly Raisman, have proved to be pretty #fitspiring.

We’re a little behind in terms of dedicating our lives to sport but thankfully 24 Hour Fitness has created a “Team USA Bootcamp” workout class based off the training programs Olympians regularly go through. And how exactly do they know how Olympians workout?

Each year, the company partners with the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic teams and chooses athletes from both that represent the fitness club’s dedication to helping members reach their goals. From there, they develop the class inspired directly from the athlete’s actual training programs. This year's Team 24 includes triathlete Gwen Jorgensen, runner Alysia Montaño, swimmer Conor Dwyer, paralympic swimmer Cortney Jordan, and paralympic long jumper Lex Gillette.

The 50-minute bootcamp is exclusively available at all 24 Hour Fitness clubs during the run of the Rio games, but we snagged a portion of it so you can get a taste of it at home, too. Keep reading for a cardio circuit that will have you feeling all types of Olympian by the end.

 

Train Like An Olympian Cardio Circuit

Time: 10 minutes
Rounds: 2
Format: Do each move for 30 seconds. Rest for 30 seconds. Complete the next move in the circuit for 30 seconds. Rest for 30 seconds. Continue until you finish all eight moves. Then repeat the circuit again for a total of two rounds.

Cross Springing Squats

1. Start in a standing position with your feet under hips. Keep your chest up, shoulders back and arms in front of your chest, with elbows bent.

2. Jump forward and land softly with your feet wide, into a wide squat position, by sinking your butt and hips back into a low squat as soon as you land, keeping the chest up.

3. As you jump, use the arms for momentum, swinging them backwards so that they reach an end position down and behind your body.

4. From there, jump backward to the starting position, with feet under hips, standing tall. Repeat.

3 Shuffle to 3 Split Jump Side to Side

1. Start in a standing position with your feet under hips. Keep your chest up, shoulders back and arms in front of your chest, with elbows bent.

2. Quickly side shuffle your right foot to the right, followed quickly by the left to meet the right, for three steps total. Move lightly on the balls of your feet and bend your knees.

3. Then, push your left leg back and jump down into a plyometric lunge jump. Bend the back knee and the front knee and push off the ground to switch legs mid-air, landing with the right leg back. Complete three plyometric lunges total.

4. Quickly side shuffle your left foot to the left to repeat on the other side.

MODIFICATION: To make this move less challenging, you can simply step back into a reverse lunge after the side shuffles, instead of jumping into a plyometric lunge.

Runner’s Lunge to High-Knee Hop

1. Start in a low lunge position with the front knee bent and front foot flat on the floor and back knee hovering slight above the ground.

2. Reach down toward the front foot with the opposite arm, then use your power to hop off the front foot and drive the back knee up in front of you to hip height or higher, while bounding off of the ground.

3. As you jump, swing your arms at 90-degee angles and use them as momentum.

4. Return back down to a low lunge and repeat on the same side. On the second round, complete the exercise with the other leg in front.

Switching Mountain Climbers

1. Start on your hands and knees in a push-up position with your hands placed directly under your shoulders. Evenly distribute your weight between your hands and toes.

2. While keeping your hands on the floor, push your weight back onto the balls of your feet and bend the knee and the hip on one side of your body – bringing that leg forward until the knee is right under the hip.

3. Quickly reverse the positions of your legs, extending your bent leg until it’s straight and supported by your toes, while bringing the opposite foot forward with the hip and knee flexed. You’ll feel like you are “running” in place. 

4. Repeat this movement while maintaining a straight body and braced core.

Quadruped Kick-Throughs

1. Start in a quadruped all-fours position on the floor, with your hands under your shoulders and your knees under your hips. Push off the ground to slightly elevate your knees off the floor.

2. Pick up your right leg and rotate it under your body, as though you are threading the needle through the other side, while lifting the left hand off the ground.

3. Keep your hips in line with your shoulders during the entire movement, then return the right leg back to the starting position and repeat on the other side.

Scissor Jacks

1. Start in standing position with your feet under your hips, arms by your sides and chest up.

2. Begin to do a regular jumping jack by jumping your feet out to the side and taking your arms wide in front of you, pointing out and down.

3. As you jump back in, cross your right foot in front of your left foot and your right arm in front of your left arm. Return to the wide position, then jump back in and alternate with your left foot in front of your right and left arm in front of our right.

4. Keep your chest up and bend your knees as you jump in and out, switching which leg and arm are in front each time.

Jump Squats

1. Start in a standing position with your feet slightly wider than your hips. Keep your chest up and arms in front of your chest, with elbows bent.

2. Sit your hips and butt back and down into a squat position, then jump off of the ground straight up, using your arms as momentum and swinging them backward down and behind your body.

3. Land softly with your knees bent into in a squat position and repeat.

4. Make sure you keep your knees soft on the take-off and landing, and jump as high as you can.

