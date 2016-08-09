10 Times Simone Biles Was Essentially Superhuman  

With three world all-around champions under her belt, 14 world medals in her trophy case, and the title of US Olympic Female Athlete of the Year attached to her name, it is safe to say that Simone Biles is not your average teenager. At just 19, Biles has managed to become the world’s greatest gymnast all before she even officially qualified for the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Biles has been giving her 800K+ followers on Instagram an exclusive sneak peek into the journey leading up to her Olympic debut. So while we wait for Biles to blow us away at the women’s team all-around competition today, scroll down to see her do 10 things only a world champion can do.

