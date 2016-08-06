Serena Williams Shares Behind-the-Scenes Look at Rio Olympics Opening Ceremony

The Rio Olympic Games have just begun but Serena Williams is already having a blast. Just see the glimpses she's sharing on Snapchat.

The tennis star documented her day Friday in preparation for the opening ceremony. "Thinking about going to the Olympic Village again," she teases in one of the snaps, before giving a behind the scenes look into the Olympic ongoings. While out and about she spots fellow teammates Sloane Stephens, Bethanie Mattek-Sands, and Madison Keys.

serenawilliams / snapchat

The snaps are full of anticipation for the evening's events, and Williams even stops by the medical center to get her toes taped so she can walk in the ceremony. The No. 1 ranked player shows off Team USA's spiffy red, white, and blue attire, describing them as "sweet nifty outfits," and talking about how they're all "getting together to go for a walk around a track. Yep, that's going to be fun."

serenawilliams / snapchat

We even catch a glimpse of Williams's Olympic ticket. "It's a golden ticket," she quips, "I'm like Charlie and the Chocolate Factory."

RELATED: Olympic Athlete Fashions and the 5 Style News Moments You Need to Know

serenawilliams / snapchat

After much build up and a few jokes from Serena asking, "Are we there yet?" the Opening Ceremonies begin and Team USA enters the stadium to much fanfare and a boisterous "U-S-A" chant. Williams poses with her teammates for the ultimate "Squad Goals" shot and announces, "We are in the opening ceremonies! This is so cool!" before busting a quick dance move to the local Brazilian music. The athletic superstar ended the evening in a USA tank wishing her followers a good night and saying, "I had the best time tonight and I'm just so happy to be a part of this great team." We can't wait to follow the rest of Williams's Olympic adventures.

serenawilliams / snapchat