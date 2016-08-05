The Ridiculously Romantic Stories of Married Olympians

Nadia Comăneci and Bart Conner are both gymnasts, and the story of how they met is fascinating. Apparently, theses two were at a gymnastics competition before the 1976 Games, and were asked by a photographer to kiss for a photo-op. Comăneci was just 14, so obviously sparks didn't fly—but she met Conner again while she was being held hostage by Constants Panait (who helped her flee from Romania). Apparently, Conner helped her escape from Panait, so he's a literal knight in shining armor. "It was a light for me," Comăneci said. "I was afraid to tell people I was in trouble, but I was always hoping someone would come and take me away."