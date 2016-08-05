5 Things We Can't Wait to See At the Olympics Opening Ceremony

ICYMI: It’s officially the season of the Summer Olympics. And it all kicks off tonight at 7 p.m. EST on NBC at the opening ceremony for the Rio Summer Olympics at the Maracanã Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The opening night of the games is really a competition of pomp and circumstance in itself. The ceremony provides the host country an opportunity to really play up its culture and values, and since Brazil is bursting with life, we’re expecting a lot out of the evening. “It’s going to be a very festive performance and a very lively atmosphere,” executive producer of NBC Olympics, Jim Bell, told Entertainment Weekly.

The night will include traditional elements like the release of doves and, of course, the lighting of the Olympic torch, but also promises some seriously exciting surprises and appearances. Here, we’ve rounded up the things we’re most excited to see unfold during the ceremony tonight. Let the Games begin!