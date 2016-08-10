8 Reasons Alex Morgan Is a Role Model of Olympic Proportions

Imagine stepping out onto a field knowing that the eyes of young girls across the country are on you. They’re expecting you to play your absolute best, win the game, and do it with confidence. Every time 27-year-old Alex Morgan puts on her uniform, she not only assumes the position of star forward of the US women’s national soccer team but also that of a role model for girls everywhere.

Morgan has been in the spotlight since age 21, when she played in the 2011 World Cup and was the youngest member U.S. women's national team. Since then she has gone on to win a World Cup title in 2015 and an Olympic gold medal in 2012, both as a part of the team. But in addition to her impressive success on the field, Morgan has left an impact on the sport in general. From advocating for gender income equality to posing in Sports Illustrated, the star is all about girl power. Scroll down to see the eight reasons why we love her.