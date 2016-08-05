See Proof That Olympians Are Totally Average Humans Just Like Us

The summer Olympic games are on! Which means for the next 16 days we regular humans will cheer on superhuman athletes as they go for the gold. With the weight of multiple medals and their extreme abilities to defy physical limitations, it’s easy to think of Olympians, like most-decorated Olympic athlete Michael Phelps and reigning world champion Gabby Douglas, as heroes that simply walk among us. However, a closer look at some of the greatest athletes in the world proves otherwise; They drink too much coffee, obsess over certain iPhone games, and even fiend for Chipotle from time to time. Olympians: They’re just like us!
With some help from Twitter, we stalked and found some of the most real life tweets shared by athletes competing in this year’s games. Keep reading and take solace in these high profile competitors' totally average everyday moments.

They Have Baking Fails

They Love '90s Trends

They Appreciate Manners

They're Obsessed with Pokemon Go

They Fear a Dead Phone

They Stand Up for Important Causes

They Embarrass Their Parents

They Hate Packing

They Sleep In and Skip fhe Contacts

They Believe in the "Treat Yo'Self" Mentality

They Really, Really Love Coffee

They Also Really, Really Love Chipotle

They Fool Around at Work (Sometimes)

They Rely on FaceTime

They Share Photos of Their Adorable Kids

