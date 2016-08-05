See Proof That Olympians Are Totally Average Humans Just Like Us

The summer Olympic games are on! Which means for the next 16 days we regular humans will cheer on superhuman athletes as they go for the gold. With the weight of multiple medals and their extreme abilities to defy physical limitations, it’s easy to think of Olympians, like most-decorated Olympic athlete Michael Phelps and reigning world champion Gabby Douglas, as heroes that simply walk among us. However, a closer look at some of the greatest athletes in the world proves otherwise; They drink too much coffee, obsess over certain iPhone games, and even fiend for Chipotle from time to time. Olympians: They’re just like us!

With some help from Twitter, we stalked and found some of the most real life tweets shared by athletes competing in this year’s games. Keep reading and take solace in these high profile competitors' totally average everyday moments.

RELATED: Adriana Lima Carries Olympic Torch with Pride Through the Streets of Rio

They Have Baking Fails

They Love '90s Trends

My scrunchie game has been weak, its time to step it up! pic.twitter.com/UAVLvwCMUO — Crystal Dunn (@crysdunn_19) July 19, 2016

They Appreciate Manners

Hate when I say, "I'm sorry" or " excuse me" when I'm not even in the wrong and the other person says nothing!! — Matthew Centrowitz (@MattCentrowitz) July 18, 2016

They're Obsessed with Pokemon Go

@Clayton_Murph not going to make the same mistake twice! — Charles Jock (@CharlesJock) July 19, 2016

They Fear a Dead Phone

I swear you always type faster when your phone is about to die — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) July 2, 2016

They Stand Up for Important Causes

They Embarrass Their Parents

When you get your dad into pedicures and he asks you at breakfast when he can get a tosies again #hesgonnakillmefortweetingthis #worthit — Missy Franklin (@missyfranklin) May 9, 2016

They Hate Packing

Packing for this is stressful #TooMuchStuff — Jake Dalton (@jake_dalton) July 26, 2016

They Sleep In and Skip fhe Contacts

You always can tell when it is a recovery day for @helen_maroulis & me because we wake up late & wear glasses. — Adeline Gray (@AdelineGray) July 26, 2016

They Believe in the "Treat Yo'Self" Mentality

Giving Brittney a facial while she sleeps lol #ReesesRoadToRio pic.twitter.com/EqnJvcYMwH — Brittney Reese (@DaLJBeast) July 27, 2016

They Really, Really Love Coffee

They Also Really, Really Love Chipotle

At chipotle , (like what else is new ) and I witnessed something I've never seen before ...someone grabbing a menu . Odd @ChipotleTweets — Ashley Spencer (@theTrackQueen) July 28, 2016

They Fool Around at Work (Sometimes)

#TeamUSA just has fun !!Dancing in my lobster costume... Cause training camp is a party #RoadtoRio @swimswamnews pic.twitter.com/FG456SBIdV — Cody Miller (@swimiller) July 28, 2016

They Rely on FaceTime

Thanking God for technology! What a blessing watching @Herich_L become Mrs. Thomas today! thanks @dani_angelle ❤️ pic.twitter.com/d0zd8F8WRJ — Kelsi Worrell (@kelsiwhirl) July 24, 2016

They Share Photos of Their Adorable Kids