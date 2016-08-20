Eat Like an Olympian: Here's Exactly What Olympic Athletes Eat For Breakfast

Quinn Rooney/Getty
Lindsay Dolak
Aug 20, 2016 @ 2:30 pm

If nothing else, the Olympics encourage full emulation and admiration for the superhuman elite athletes competing to take home gold. We want to know their workout routines, how they keep their hair in makeup in such perfect place while flipping through the air at high speeds, and, of course, what their diets really entail. If we can't make it to the Olympics like them, at least we can eat like them right?

In that spirit, we grilled a few Olympians about what they regularly scarf down for breakfast. Keep scrolling to find out what you need to add to your shopping list to truly begin eating the breakfasts of champions.

1 of 5 Mike Stobe/Getty

Allyson Felix, sprinter

"Oatmeal and fruit, usually. And lots of coffee!"

2 of 5 carlilloyd/Instagram

Carli Lloyd, soccer midfielder

"Breakfast is usually some egg whites and I’ll add some avocado and hot sauce. But if I have an early workout, I’m not usually hungry at 6 a.m., so I’ll just grab a KIND breakfast bar. My favorite is the blueberry almond."

3 of 5 davidboudia/Instagram

David Boudia, diver

"I’m pretty habitual when I’m at home. There’s rarely a day when I don’t have a smoothie. My recipe for my favorite, the David Boudia exclusive, includes:
1/2 cup rolled oats
1/2 cup of coconut water
Handful of frozen blueberries
6-7 frozen strawberries.
Handful of fresh spinach
1/2 banana
1 scoop of peanut butter protein"

4 of 5 alexmorgan13/Instagram

Alex Morgan, soccer forward

"On game days I eat more than I usually would for breakfast: two eggs, wheat toast, banana pancakes and some fruit. And maybe some avocado, too."

5 of 5 christenpress/Instagram

Christen Press, soccer forward

"I love acai bowls, juice, and kombucha to stay energized."
 

