Never Miss an Olympic Event Again with this App for Your iCal

When the founders of the witty daily email newsletter theSkimm launched Skimm Ahead in April, we knew our iCals would never be the same. The subscription service integrates events into your iPhone calendar, alerting you to important dates (like the Democratic National Convention or the OITNB premiere) before you've even heard about them.

But the team over at Skimm Ahead hasn’t stopped there. Just in time for the Olympics, they’re launching their first ever category-specific calendar. No longer will you miss a soccer match or swimming trial—the Rio events will sync straight to your iCal, so you know exactly when to tune in. The calendar also comes with guides for specific athletes and sports, so it’s the perfect companion for Olympics fanatics and bandwagon fans alike.

If you’re already using Skimm Ahead, it’s completely free to opt-in to the Olympics calendar. And if you’re not, here’s a pro-tip: New users can download the app and try it for free for 30 days, which is more than enough time to keep up with all of the events. Let the games begin.