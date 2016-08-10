"Perfect 10" Olympian Nadia Comaneci Shares Her 10 Favorite Things on the 40th Anniversary of Her History-Making Moment

We don’t have to tell you that making history as an athlete at the Olympics is a big deal. It’s one thing to even qualify, let alone to forever be known for your success at the Games. Such is the case for Nadia Comaneci. The former Romanian gymnast was the first to score a perfect 10 in Olympic gymnastic history at the 1976 Montreal games at just 14 years old. This year she celebrates the 40th anniversary of the moment that changed her life forever, and it’s clear her legacy has lived on.

“I’m so honored to hear that so many people remember where they were and what they were doing when I received the score,” Comaneci tells InStyle.

In homage to the anniversary and the history-making gymnasts who have followed since Comaneci’s historic career, Tide PODS is celebrating with “The Evolution of Power," a video that highlights the careers of Comaneci, Dominique Dawes, the first African American to win an individual medal in women’s gymnastics, and recent wunderkind Simone Biles.

Since it’s safe to say we’ll likely never follow in Comaneci’s awe-inspiring footsteps in gymnastics, we decided to find out more about her favorite things so we could at least aspire to be more like her in our everyday lives. Keep reading to find out more about the products, wellness habits, and words of wisdom Comaneci gives a perfect 10.

RELATED: See How Olympic Gymnastic Leotards Have Changed Through the Years

Favorite Beauty Products

"I like to try out different things. I always ask stylists on photo shoots what they use so I get a mix of products I love. I just discovered Aussie Total Miracle 7N1 Dry Shampoo ($6, amazon.com) and I love it."

Favorite Workout

"My idea of a good workout is something that fits easily into my lifestyle. The most important thing is consistency. I like to workout everyday. I prefer to workout in the morning and I do a maximum of 30 minutes, which will include cardio like running or the elliptical and stretching and light weights."

Favorite Workout Attire

"Loose shorts and a comfy tee."

Favorite Way to Relax

"Listening to music. My favorite singer is my good friend Celine Dion and the Bee Gees."

Favorite Go-To Outfit

"I go for effortless pieces like separates that you can easily mix and match."

Must-Have Fashion Essential

"Shoes!"

RELATED: Christen Press on Getting Naked for ESPN's Body Issue: "It Was Weird"

Favorite App

"Nadia’s Perfect 10 (free, itunes.apple.com), which is my new game!"

Favorite Book or Book You’re Currently Reading

"Lately I’ve been reading more magazines than books."

Favorite Quote

"Don’t pray for an easy life, pray to be a strong person."

Best Piece of Advice For the New Class of Elite Gymnasts

"Keep doing what you’re doing! I don’t think you have to overdo anything once you get here just because it’s the Olympics – that’s where people mess up. Just do what you know and the rest will follow."