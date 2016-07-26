13 Motivational #Fitspo Quotes from Rio-Bound Olympians to Fuel Your Next Workout

Exercise can be daunting. Even though we know physical activity makes us feel amazing and Elle Woods taught us long ago that endorphins make us happy, it can still be tough to pull ourselves away from an OITNB binge or skip happy hour for a spin session. That’s where a healthy dose of #fitspo comes in and who better to provide us with that than some of the greatest athletes in the world: Olympians.

As the Road to Rio winds down, Olympic athletes are pushing themselves harder and harder and, thankfully, sharing some of their most motivational one liners on Twitter. We've rounded up some of those quotes to help push your workout to the next level. Keep scrolling to find out what inspires Olympians to get moving.

Simone Biles

Claressa Shields

Real hustlers move in silence, not going to tell you my every move or announce it. Just wait and watch! BOOM!! — ClaressaT-rexShields (@Claressashields) June 28, 2016

Elena Pirozhkova

The days you feel too sore and tired to get up, are the days that matter the most in training — elena pirozhkova (@e_pirozhkova) June 28, 2016

Carlin Isles

Nick Delpopolo

Let your journey to redemption define you #RioRedemption pic.twitter.com/CUBWjgI1nM — Nick Delpopolo (@NickforGold) July 18, 2016

Jordan Burroughs

Great morning workout with two absolute studs! Thanks for grinding with me boys. #Rio2016 pic.twitter.com/vHEVvY7JXN — Jordan Burroughs (@alliseeisgold) July 19, 2016

Maggie Steffens

PRs today from the women of @USAWP Still improving pre Rio! Back Squat 120 kg & Deadlift 125 kg #RedWhiteBLUE pic.twitter.com/zsPl3L3pCI — Maggie Steffens (@maggiesteffens) July 19, 2016

Ray Looze

Sarah Robles

Work hard, work hard, work hard! — Sarah Robles (@roblympian) July 16, 2016

Jenny Arthur

As a young girl collecting topps cards, never in a million years would I imagine having one of my own. pic.twitter.com/zVVOPJzm9I — Jenny Arthur (@jlarthur2016) July 18, 2016

Janay Deloach

Who cares if you're tired...Get it done#MondayMotivation — Janay DeLoach (@JanayDeLoach) July 18, 2016

We’re feeling motivated already!