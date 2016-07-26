13 Motivational #Fitspo Quotes from Rio-Bound Olympians to Fuel Your Next Workout

Exercise can be daunting. Even though we know physical activity makes us feel amazing and Elle Woods taught us long ago that endorphins make us happy, it can still be tough to pull ourselves away from an OITNB binge or skip happy hour for a spin session. That’s where a healthy dose of #fitspo comes in and who better to provide us with that than some of the greatest athletes in the world: Olympians.

As the Road to Rio winds down, Olympic athletes are pushing themselves harder and harder and, thankfully, sharing some of their most motivational one liners on Twitter. We've rounded up some of those quotes to help push your workout to the next level. Keep scrolling to find out what inspires Olympians to get moving.

Simone Biles

Claressa Shields

Elena Pirozhkova

Carlin Isles

Nick Delpopolo

Jordan Burroughs

Maggie Steffens

Ray Looze

Sarah Robles

Jenny Arthur

Janay Deloach

We’re feeling motivated already!

