10 Times Michael Phelps Was the Cutest Dad Ever on Instagram

With only a week until the Olympics kick off in Rio de Janeiro, there’s no doubt that athletes are gearing up to go for the gold. Swimmer Michael Phelps certainly isn’t new to the Games; this is his fifth competition, and he also happens to be the most decorated Olympian of all time. But he is relatively new to another (very important) job: fatherhood. This past May, his fiancée, Nicole Johnson, gave birth to baby boy Boomer.
Ever since, Phelps has been taking to Instagram to show off his parenting skills and gush about being a dad. In anticipation of cheering him on in Rio, we’ve rounded up his most gold medal-worthy dad moments on Instagram below.
Bonus: Baby Boomer has an Instagram account, too! Check out @boomerrphelps for adorable pictures of the little guy.
RELATED: See the 2016 U.S. Men's Olympic Swim Team in Their Shirtless Glory
VIDEO: 10 Olympians to Watch Rio