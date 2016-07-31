10 Times Michael Phelps Was the Cutest Dad Ever on Instagram

With only a week until the Olympics kick off in Rio de Janeiro, there’s no doubt that athletes are gearing up to go for the gold. Swimmer Michael Phelps certainly isn’t new to the Games; this is his fifth competition, and he also happens to be the most decorated Olympian of all time. But he is relatively new to another (very important) job: fatherhood. This past May, his fiancée, Nicole Johnson, gave birth to baby boy Boomer.

Ever since, Phelps has been taking to Instagram to show off his parenting skills and gush about being a dad. In anticipation of cheering him on in Rio, we’ve rounded up his most gold medal-worthy dad moments on Instagram below.

Bonus: Baby Boomer has an Instagram account, too! Check out @boomerrphelps for adorable pictures of the little guy.

#babyp is growing day by day... So thankful to have my best friend with me everyday!!! #growingafamily #blessed 📸 @burgundyblueofficial A photo posted by Michael Phelps (@m_phelps00) on Apr 6, 2016 at 1:28pm PDT

He's just the best!!! I can't stop just looking at our awesome little guy !! #boomerphelps love you buddy!! @nicole.m.johnson A photo posted by Michael Phelps (@m_phelps00) on May 15, 2016 at 6:00pm PDT

Hard being away from you Boomer!! Trying to do everything to make you proud of daddy!!! #dreamingbig @boonestudios A photo posted by Michael Phelps (@m_phelps00) on May 25, 2016 at 10:46am PDT

Nothing like being home with the family!!! @nicole.m.johnson A photo posted by Michael Phelps (@m_phelps00) on Jun 5, 2016 at 5:36pm PDT

I'm a proud daddy!! Finally figured this out!!! @uppababy #helovesthecar #fathersday @nicole.m.johnson A photo posted by Michael Phelps (@m_phelps00) on Jun 19, 2016 at 6:20pm PDT

The little man loved the water today!! @boomerrphelps and I got some extra laps in today!! #mpswim A photo posted by Michael Phelps (@m_phelps00) on Jul 6, 2016 at 11:46am PDT

Caught the moment of my better half @nicole.m.johnson and our little baby boy @boomerrphelps having story time together! #family #mp #learningearly #storytime thanks grandma @mamaphelpsh20 !! A photo posted by Michael Phelps (@m_phelps00) on Jul 9, 2016 at 12:36pm PDT

It truly is just the best.... The feeling of the little guy relaxed and sound asleep on my chest! @boomerrphelps @nicole.m.johnson A photo posted by Michael Phelps (@m_phelps00) on Jul 22, 2016 at 4:36pm PDT

I got to spend the day at the @atlantaaquarium yesterday with the family!! @nicole.m.johnson @boomerrphelps We were in so pumped to see the animals!! A photo posted by Michael Phelps (@m_phelps00) on Jul 25, 2016 at 7:44am PDT

