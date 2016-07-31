10 Times Michael Phelps Was the Cutest Dad Ever on Instagram

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images
Lena Felton
Jul 31, 2016 @ 6:00 pm

With only a week until the Olympics kick off in Rio de Janeiro, there’s no doubt that athletes are gearing up to go for the gold. Swimmer Michael Phelps certainly isn’t new to the Games; this is his fifth competition, and he also happens to be the most decorated Olympian of all time. But he is relatively new to another (very important) job: fatherhood. This past May, his fiancée, Nicole Johnson, gave birth to baby boy Boomer.

Ever since, Phelps has been taking to Instagram to show off his parenting skills and gush about being a dad. In anticipation of cheering him on in Rio, we’ve rounded up his most gold medal-worthy dad moments on Instagram below.

Bonus: Baby Boomer has an Instagram account, too! Check out @boomerrphelps for adorable pictures of the little guy.

RELATED: See the 2016 U.S. Men's Olympic Swim Team in Their Shirtless Glory

 

 

 

 

 

Hard being away from you Boomer!! Trying to do everything to make you proud of daddy!!! #dreamingbig @boonestudios

A photo posted by Michael Phelps (@m_phelps00) on

 

 

Nothing like being home with the family!!! @nicole.m.johnson

A photo posted by Michael Phelps (@m_phelps00) on

 

 

I'm a proud daddy!! Finally figured this out!!! @uppababy #helovesthecar #fathersday @nicole.m.johnson

A photo posted by Michael Phelps (@m_phelps00) on

 

 

The little man loved the water today!! @boomerrphelps and I got some extra laps in today!! #mpswim

A photo posted by Michael Phelps (@m_phelps00) on

 

 

 

 

 

 

VIDEO: 10 Olympians to Watch Rio

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!