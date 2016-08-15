9 Times Olympic Swimmer Haley Anderson Swam in Style

It’s safe to say that the water is Haley Anderson’s second home. The 2012 Olympic silver medalist grew up in California with the ocean as her backyard and a family that treated swimming as second nature (her older sister, Alyssa, is an Olympic swimmer, too!). The 24-year-old marathon swimmer dominates open water competitions and just over the past three years, she’s racked up three open water championship titles—it’s no surprise that she is expected to perform well in the 10K open water competition in Rio this month.

Even when she’s not competing for the U.S., Anderson still spends most of her time off in the water. Her Instagram followers get an exclusive look into her aquatic adventures and we can’t get enough of her off-duty swimsuit collection. Scroll down to see the nine times Anderson traveled the world in nothing but a trendy swimsuit and be prepared for some major bikini #inspo, just in time for your final tropical getaway of the summer.