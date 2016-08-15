9 Times Olympic Swimmer Haley Anderson Swam in Style

It’s safe to say that the water is Haley Anderson’s second home. The 2012 Olympic silver medalist grew up in California with the ocean as her backyard and a family that treated swimming as second nature (her older sister, Alyssa, is an Olympic swimmer, too!). The 24-year-old marathon swimmer dominates open water competitions and just over the past three years, she’s racked up three open water championship titles—it’s no surprise that she is expected to perform well in the 10K open water competition in Rio this month.

Even when she’s not competing for the U.S., Anderson still spends most of her time off in the water. Her Instagram followers get an exclusive look into her aquatic adventures and we can’t get enough of her off-duty swimsuit collection. Scroll down to see the nine times Anderson traveled the world in nothing but a trendy swimsuit and be prepared for some major bikini #inspo, just in time for your final tropical getaway of the summer.

1 of 9 swimhaley/instagram

Paradise Blues

Anderson took in the stunning views of Mykonos, Greece, in an itsy-bitsy bikini.

2 of 9 swimhaley/instagram

Winter doesn't stop her

Anderson was ready to take on the changing seasons in California with her sporty wetsuit.

3 of 9 swimhaley/instagram

Pretty in Pink

The Olympic swimmer color coordinated all the way down to her blush pink flippers while taking a dip in Portugal.

4 of 9 swimhaley/instagram

Playing football is more fun in a bikini

Anderson enjoyed some fun under the sun in a classic Triangl swimsuit.

5 of 9 swimhaley/instagram

Island girl at heart

Anderson radiated strength and beauty in a yellow Mikoh bikini while exploring Hawaii.

6 of 9 swimhaley/instagram

Always Reppin' the U.S. in Style

The marathon swimmer traveled to Barcelona for the 2013 World Aquatics Championship, where she sported a patriotic bikini and also won the gold medal in the 5K open water competition.

7 of 9 swimhaley/instagram

Lounging like a model in Greece

Anderson shared a magazine-worthy snap of her time off spent relaxing above the Aegean Sea in a red-hot bikini. 

8 of 9 swimhaley/instagram

Catching some waves

The California native showed off her love for the ocean in a bright pink wetsuit.

9 of 9 swimhaley/instagram

Rio-Ready

Anderson expressed her excitement for her return to the Olympics in a red, white, and blue team U.S.A. bikini designed by Ralph Lauren, the official outfitter of the U.S. Olympic team.

