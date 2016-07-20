5 Ways to Train Like U.S. Olympic Soccer Star Carli Lloyd

With the 2016 Olympic Games right around the corner, it’s the perfect time to look to the world’s greatest athletes for your daily #fitspo. Carli Lloyd, member of the U.S. Women’s soccer team, is our current source of inspiration. The midfielder (who already has two Olympic gold medals in her trophy case) posts training videos year–round on her Instagram that have us not only pumped to watch her play in the Olympics, but also have us ready to play some soccer ourselves.

Scroll down to see the five ways you can use Lloyd’s techniques to train like an Olympian.

1. Keep it simple.

Training when no one is watching. Open touches, no bounce. #bluebarn #roadtorio A video posted by Carli Lloyd (@carlilloyd) on Jun 16, 2016 at 8:06pm PDT

Carli proves that you can get a great workout in any indoor space (all you need is a wall)—a workout doesn’t need to be complicated to be effective.

2. Work training into your every day—even on vacay!

No days off. Perfect scenery. The higher up you get. The higher you need to climb. A video posted by Carli Lloyd (@carlilloyd) on Feb 25, 2016 at 1:24pm PST

You’d think that after winning a World Cup championship, Lloyd would take a much-deserved break. Instead, she brought her training with her on vacation. If she can do it, so can you. Sprint on the beach or bring a soccer ball to pass around with your friends on the shore.

3. Remember, there is no "I" in "Team."

Therapeutic session today on Easter with @astingalanis10 and @coachgalanis A video posted by Carli Lloyd (@carlilloyd) on Mar 27, 2016 at 11:46am PDT

Working out is always better when you’re doing it with a friend. Organize some team sport activities with friends like kickball, softball, Frisbee, or, yes, soccer.

4. Mix it up with misdirection.

Improving every day!! Feeling refreshed and rejuvenated more than ever. 👊🏼 A video posted by Carli Lloyd (@carlilloyd) on Jun 9, 2016 at 8:15pm PDT

Running in circles around the track can get boring—the 2015 FIFA World Player of the Year works on her speed a little differently. She takes off on short sprints, then quickly changes her direction, which can help improve agility, coordination, and balance—three things she needs to help win her third-straight Olympic gold medal.

5. Use your setbacks to inspire you.

More training videos for inspiration. Setbacks can be used to come back better than ever. Never give up! A video posted by Carli Lloyd (@carlilloyd) on Jun 12, 2016 at 8:41am PDT

Carli Lloyd is no stranger to scoring impressive goals in the game. We’d never forget her record-breaking hat trick in the 2015 Women’s World Cup final, one of those goals being shot from the midfield line (talk about #goals). Despite Lloyd’s recent knee injury, she never gives up and her flawless shots on goal prove that she’s ready to make a strong comeback in Rio.