See Brazilian Supermodels Shine While Carrying the Olympic Torch

Some of the most beautiful faces in the fashion industry hail from Brazil, so it's no surprise that Adriana Lima and Alessandra Ambrosio had roles to play in the opening ceremony of the 2016 Olympic Games. The two beauties took their turns carrying the Olympic torch during its procession to Maracaña Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and as expected, they looked gorgeous while doing so.

Lima, the 35-year-old Victoria's Secret Angel, wore a special Olympics uniform as she carried the torch on Thursday night. According to People, the supermodel lit a cauldron in Praca Mauá along Olympic Boulevard. She took to Instagram to share a picture of her leg of the procession, captioning the image in both Spanish and English: "I am grateful to experience this incredible honor and dream to carry the Olympic torch, so humbled to be carrying in my home country Brazil."

Ambrosio took her turn with the torch on Friday, spiriting it down the road while looking positively radiant. The 35-year-old Victoria's Secret model also took to social media to share the epic experience, writing, "Today it was an honor to carry the Olympic torch!!! I'm so proud and grateful to be Brazilian and to represent my country!!!! What an Epic moment for me."

Not to be outdone, Izabel Goulart also took her turn, smooching the famous torch.

RELATED: Gisele Bundchen Struts into Rio Olympics Opening Ceremony in a Metallic Gown

Of course, these ladies weren't the only Victoria's Secret alumni in attendance. Brazilian native Gisele Bündchen was also a big part of the opening ceremony, strutting her stuff in a stunning floor-length silver gown.