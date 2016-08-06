See Brazilian Supermodels Shine While Carrying the Olympic Torch

Some of the most beautiful faces in the fashion industry hail from Brazil, so it's no surprise that Adriana Lima and Alessandra Ambrosio had roles to play in the opening ceremony of the 2016 Olympic Games. The two beauties took their turns carrying the Olympic torch during its procession to Maracaña Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and as expected, they looked gorgeous while doing so.
Lima, the 35-year-old Victoria's Secret Angel, wore a special Olympics uniform as she carried the torch on Thursday night. According to People, the supermodel lit a cauldron in Praca Mauá along Olympic Boulevard. She took to Instagram to share a picture of her leg of the procession, captioning the image in both Spanish and English: "I am grateful to experience this incredible honor and dream to carry the Olympic torch, so humbled to be carrying in my home country Brazil."
Uma grande emoção por realizar um sonho que, para mim, seria quase impossível de carregar a tocha olímpica no meu país de ouro, o meu amado, abençoado, o meu querido Brasil 🇧🇷🇧🇷 / I am grateful to experience this incredible honor and dream to carry the Olympic torch, so humbled to be carrying in my home country Brazil" #rio2016 #olimpíadas2016 #TEAMLIMA 🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷 📷 Estudio Retrato
Ambrosio took her turn with the torch on Friday, spiriting it down the road while looking positively radiant. The 35-year-old Victoria's Secret model also took to social media to share the epic experience, writing, "Today it was an honor to carry the Olympic torch!!! I'm so proud and grateful to be Brazilian and to represent my country!!!! What an Epic moment for me."
Today it was an honor to carry the Olympic torch!!! I'm so proud and grateful to be Brazilian and to represent my country !!!! What an Epic moment for me ... 💚🇧🇷💛 #rio2016 #Olympics #Brasil #thatsgold Hoje tive a honra de carregar a Tocha Olímpica! Eu me sinto muito agradecida e abençoada por ser brasileira e por representar o meu País! Foi um momento épico para mim... 🙏🇧🇷
Not to be outdone, Izabel Goulart also took her turn, smooching the famous torch.
Olympic Torch 🙏🏻 💚💛There are no words that can describe this moment!! So honored to carry the Olympic torch in my home country!! Unbelievable! Inacreditável!! Sem palavras para descrever a emoção de carregar a tocha olímpica! @timebrasil #eusoutimebrasil #olympics #rio2016 #olympictorch #photo @jeffsegenreich
Of course, these ladies weren't the only Victoria's Secret alumni in attendance. Brazilian native Gisele Bündchen was also a big part of the opening ceremony, strutting her stuff in a stunning floor-length silver gown.
Foi muito emocionante fazer parte deste momento tão especial. Todos trabalharam com tanta dedicação e paixão para mostrar um pouco da nossa história e essência. E o fizeram tão lindamente. Nós somos um povo batalhador, alegre, acolhedor e acredito que mostramos ao mundo a beleza da nossa diversidade. #gratidão 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 It was very exciting to be part of this special moment. Everyone involved worked with dedication and passion to create a show that gave the world a glimpse of our history and Brazil's essence. It was beautifully presented. Our Brazilian community is hard working, cheerful, and welcoming.I believe that we showed the world the beauty of our diversity. #gratitude #riocidademaravilhosa #rio2016