11 Times Aly Raisman and Simone Biles Were #BFFGoals

We love a famous BFF duo. From Taylor and Karlie to Jimmy and Justin, few things are more relatable than seeing well-known pairs behave the same way we do with our best friends. And now, we’ve set our sights on a new set of besties: Olympic gymnasts and fan-favorites Aly Raisman and Simone Biles.

Both gymnasts will compete side by side to defend their Olympic team gold medal. Raisman, captain of the 2012 US Olympic team and the most decorated American gymnast at the games, and Simone Biles, new addition to the team and three-time all-around world champion, share one of the strongest and most unique relationships on the team.

The two athletes motivate each other both on and off the mat, creating a mentor/mentee dynamic that we can’t help but admire. Biles, 19, has even dubbed 22-year-old Raisman the "grandma" of the team. Although the two gymnasts couldn’t be more opposite of each other, together they are ultimate BFF goals. Scroll down to see the snaps that will have you wishing you could join them in Rio in August.