11 Times Aly Raisman and Simone Biles Were #BFFGoals

alyraisman/Instagram
Briana Draguca
Jul 15, 2016 @ 6:30 pm

We love a famous BFF duo. From Taylor and Karlie to Jimmy and Justin, few things are more relatable than seeing well-known pairs behave the same way we do with our best friends. And now, we’ve set our sights on a new set of besties: Olympic gymnasts and fan-favorites Aly Raisman and Simone Biles.

Both gymnasts will compete side by side to defend their Olympic team gold medal. Raisman, captain of the 2012 US Olympic team and the most decorated American gymnast at the games, and Simone Biles, new addition to the team and three-time all-around world champion, share one of the strongest and most unique relationships on the team.

The two athletes motivate each other both on and off the mat, creating a mentor/mentee dynamic that we can’t help but admire. Biles, 19, has even dubbed 22-year-old Raisman the "grandma" of the team. Although the two gymnasts couldn’t be more opposite of each other, together they are ultimate BFF goals. Scroll down to see the snaps that will have you wishing you could join them in Rio in August.

1 of 11 simonebiles/Instagram

Aly is the whole package—best friend and role model

Biles gave Raisman a sweet shout-out on her 'gram after the 2016 P&G Gymnastics Championships saying, “she might be crazy & we might be total opposites but she’s still my role model.”

2 of 11 alyraisman/Instagram

Silly spa days

The two shared some much-needed R&R together on their day off.

3 of 11 alyraisman/Instagram

Nothing beats a pair of twinning BFFs

The duo showed off their matching lime green leotards in an epic mirror selfie.

4 of 11 alyraisman/Instagram

Reppin' red, white, and blue the right way—with your bestie

“Grandma and baby Simone rocking the red,” Raisman captioned this snap of the two donning their USA-themed leotards.

5 of 11 alyraisman/Instagram

They're making it big together

They may be BFF goals IRL, but the two also kill it on huge billboards.

6 of 11 alyraisman/Instagram

They're #fitspo goals, too

Raisman and Biles flaunted their strong gymnast bodies at practice.

7 of 11 alyraisman/Instagram

Talk about a double threat

Not only are these BFFs elite gymnasts, they’re also leotard designers. Raisman expressed her support for Biles’s new leotard line with GK Elite Sportswear: “She’s always supported my line so of course I can’t wait for hers to come out.”

8 of 11 simonebiles/Instagram

The road to the Olympics is always more fun with your best friend

The pair goofed off for a quick snap because they couldn’t contain their excitement for Rio.

9 of 11 simonebiles/Instagram

Heart-to-Hearts

Biles shared an inside look into what their relationship consists of: bonding and stretching.

10 of 11 alyraisman/Instagram

Sporty chic never looked so good

Biles showed off her BFF sporting an awesome Reebok Classic tracksuit.

11 of 11 simonebiles/Instagram

Best friends who win medals together, stay together

Biles and Raisman stood proudly side-by-side on the podium at the 2016 P&G Gymnastics Championships after winning first and third place, respectively.

