See the Best Celebrity Reactions to the 2016 Rio Olympics So Far

Lindsay Dolak
Aug 17, 2016 @ 1:15 pm

For weeks now, we have been completely captivated by the Olympics and, it turns out, so have our favorite stars. Between takes of Simone Biles or Katie Ledecky absolutely dominating their respective sports, we’re keeping a close eye on our social media timelines to see how celebrities are responding to all of the superhuman action. Celebrities: They’re just like us!

For some, like Drake, it’s about offering simple support for home country athletes. For others, like Leslie Jones, the Olympics have seemingly taken over their lives and subsequently (and hilariously, we might add) their timelines. Ah, famous people supporting other famous (but more athletic) people. Keep scrolling for more of our favorite celebrity reactions to the Rio Olympics.

Kim Kardashian West

Zac Efron

Leslie Jones

Alessandra Ambrosio

🏅🇧🇷👏 Parabéns @thiagobrazpv !!! É Ouro !!! #Rio2016 #Olympics #Brasil

A video posted by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on

Ryan Seacrest

Reese Witherspoon

Justin Timberlake

Gigi Hadid

Taylor Swift

Octavia Spencer

Hillary Clinton

Caitlyn Jenner

Watching the #Olympics with my mom. Such great memories for the entire family!

A photo posted by Caitlyn Jenner (@caitlynjenner) on

Hugh Jackman

Aussie Aussie Aussie @ausolympicteam @qantas #ad #feelslikehome

A video posted by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on

Conan O'Brien

Janelle Monae

Lady Gaga

@simonebiles you go girl!! 🇺🇸⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

A photo posted by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on

Karlie Kloss

