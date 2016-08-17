See the Best Celebrity Reactions to the 2016 Rio Olympics So Far

For weeks now, we have been completely captivated by the Olympics and, it turns out, so have our favorite stars. Between takes of Simone Biles or Katie Ledecky absolutely dominating their respective sports, we’re keeping a close eye on our social media timelines to see how celebrities are responding to all of the superhuman action. Celebrities: They’re just like us!

For some, like Drake, it’s about offering simple support for home country athletes. For others, like Leslie Jones, the Olympics have seemingly taken over their lives and subsequently (and hilariously, we might add) their timelines. Ah, famous people supporting other famous (but more athletic) people. Keep scrolling for more of our favorite celebrity reactions to the Rio Olympics.

Kim Kardashian West

North is watching @Simone_Biles in awe! She's rolling around on the bed pretending to copy her lol — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 8, 2016

Zac Efron

Leslie Jones

Alessandra Ambrosio

🏅🇧🇷👏 Parabéns @thiagobrazpv !!! É Ouro !!! #Rio2016 #Olympics #Brasil A video posted by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Aug 15, 2016 at 9:35pm PDT

Ryan Seacrest

thx for the new headgear @danavollmer! Hey @USASwimming got room for me on a relay? #OlympicLateNight pic.twitter.com/MCml2RE2Q0 — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) August 8, 2016

Reese Witherspoon

Justin Timberlake

Gigi Hadid

The Olympics makes my heart so happy — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) August 8, 2016

Taylor Swift

Sending my biggest congratulations to Simone, Aly, Laurie, Gabby and Madison! YOU DID IT GIRLS!! #FinalFive — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 10, 2016

Octavia Spencer

so proud of #TeamUSAgymnastics These ladies are just shimmering #Gold — octavia spencer (@octaviaspencer) August 9, 2016

Hillary Clinton

If @TeamUSA was as fearful as Trump, Michael Phelps and Simone Biles would be cowering in the locker room.



America isn’t afraid to compete. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 11, 2016

Caitlyn Jenner

Watching the #Olympics with my mom. Such great memories for the entire family! A photo posted by Caitlyn Jenner (@caitlynjenner) on Aug 15, 2016 at 5:04pm PDT

Hugh Jackman

Aussie Aussie Aussie @ausolympicteam @qantas #ad #feelslikehome A video posted by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on Aug 13, 2016 at 9:21pm PDT

Conan O'Brien

If the object of tennis is to hit the ball into the net and swear a lot, I’m very, very good. — Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) August 9, 2016

Janelle Monae

I wanna be #SimoneBiles when I grow up. Do y'all see how mind blowing this girl is? Olympics — Janelle Monáe, Cindi (@JanelleMonae) August 8, 2016

Lady Gaga

@simonebiles you go girl!! 🇺🇸⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ A photo posted by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on Aug 14, 2016 at 7:48pm PDT

Karlie Kloss