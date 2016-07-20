See the 2016 U.S. Men's Olympic Swim Team in Their Shirtless Glory

speedousa/Instagram
Lindsay Dolak
Jul 20, 2016 @ 12:00 pm

The Olympics are upon us and hundreds of lucky athletes have officially been chosen to represent Team U.S.A. in Rio this summer. That, of course, includes the men's swim team, which filled its 25-spot roster with a swoonworthy bunch of swimmers. Not that we're surprised. With veterans and fan-favorites Michael Phelps and Ryan Lochte returning to compete this year, the team was already pretty stacked in terms of talent and looks. But there's a new crop of guys that will go for the gold this year, too, and we're here to appreciate all of their hard abs...whoops, work, all of their hard work!

Keep scrolling to put faces (and shirtless bodies) to the names of the U.S. Men's Olympic Swim Team and then watch them all swim for the win in August.

1 of 12 m_phelps00/Instagram

Michael Phelps

Advertisement
2 of 12 ryanlochte/Instagram

Ryan Lochte

3 of 12 nathangadrian/Instagram

Nathan Adrian

Advertisement
4 of 12 anthonyervin/Instagram

Anthony Ervin (center)

Advertisement
5 of 12 kevincordes/Instagram

Kevin Cordes

Advertisement
6 of 12 conorjdwyer/Instagram

Conor Dwyer

Advertisement
7 of 12 jimmyfeigen/Instagram

Jimmy Feigen

Advertisement
8 of 12 chasekalisz/Instagram

Chase Kalisz (right)

Advertisement
9 of 12 codymiller/Instagram

Cody Miller

Advertisement
10 of 12 plumm006/Instagram

David Plummer (left)

Advertisement
11 of 12 beefytshields/Instagram

Tom Shields (center)

Advertisement
12 of 12 jwilimovsky/Instagram

Jordan Wilimovsky

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!