J-Rod, Demi Lovato, and More Bring the Chic to the Mayweather-McGregor Fight

Vegas was the place to be last night. The highly anticipated fight between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor took place at the T-Mobile Arena, and the stars came out by the dozens to watch the two legendary fighters duke it out.

The front rows of the arena were filled with A-listers like J.Lo and A-Rod, Charlize Theron, Karlie Kloss, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Orlando Bloom, just to name a few. Demi Lovato, for her part, was stunning in white as she sang the National Anthem. All were treated to a great event, too, with Mayweather coming out on top with a 10th round knockout.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez looked the part of the ultimate power couple while attending the affair. J.Lo dressed to impress in a chic white number, while A-Rod kept it classy in a black suit.

Christian Petersen/Getty

These two certainly know how to do Vegas, as they jetted off to Sin City with none other than New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

Vegas bound.. Kiss the ring. #Patriots #UFC #5rings #AirKraft #RobertKraft @patriots A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on Aug 26, 2017 at 10:42am PDT

Actress Charlize Theron also dressed to impress for the big event. The 42-year-old Atomic Blonde star sported a black coat and several layered necklaces as she sat in the crowd.

Christian Petersen/Getty

While the fight was undeniably the main draw, the pre- and post-fight parties weren't too shabby either. Actors Jamie Foxx, Don Cheadle, and William H. Macy posed for this pic with Chance the Rapper as they got hyped for the match.

Bryan Steffy/Getty

He didn't walk the red carpet, but Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted hanging out with Orlando Bloom during the fight. Bloom was decked out in a sharp suit, while DiCaprio opted for a more casual black button-down.

MoPho /Splash News

The celebrity action didn't stop there, though. Check out some of these amazing Instagrams from your favorite stars.

Thank you for having me in the ring tonight!! ❤️❤️ #MayweathervMcgregor A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Aug 26, 2017 at 10:10pm PDT

On route to #mayweathermcgregor ya kidding!!!!!!! @zocobodypro @jerrybruckheimer @williamwardroar #bestdayever A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) on Aug 26, 2017 at 3:53pm PDT

Fight night with my man @austinbutler #styledbynat #latexbaby A post shared by Vanessa Hudgens (@vanessahudgens) on Aug 26, 2017 at 10:08pm PDT

#mayweathervsmcgregor 👊💥 A post shared by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on Aug 26, 2017 at 10:47pm PDT

Fight Night 🥊 @tmobile #mayweathermcgregor A post shared by Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) on Aug 26, 2017 at 9:22pm PDT

What an epic night!