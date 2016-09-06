Touchdown! These Are the Hottest Players from Every Team in the NFL

Kevin C. Cox/Getty; Wesley Hitt/Getty; Rob Carr/Getty; Thomas B. Shea/Getty
Lindsay Dolak
Sep 06, 2016 @ 7:00 pm

As the storm of pumpkin spice everything begins brewing and our online shopping carts gradually fill to the brim with every chic sweater we can spot, there’s no denying that autumn is upon us. And with the abundance of fall fashion roundup articles and the premature arrival of Halloween candy comes another blatant signifier of the new season: football is back.

The 2016-17 NFL season kicks off this Thursday with its first regular season matchup between the two teams that competed in last season's Superbowl, the Carolina Panthers and defending Superbowl Champions, the Denver Broncos, and can we just admit that we can’t wait? No, no, not for all of the hard-hitting collisions, but for another season of checking out all the cutie QBs and the tight ends on the tight ends. The big, burly stars of our favorite football teams work hard all year round for those, well, big, burly figures so it's only fair that we give them the recognition they deserve.

So, we're doing just that. From quarterbacks and linebackers to wide receivers and cornerbacks, we've rounded up the finest football players from every team in the league. Keep scrolling to see who we dubbed MVPs of hotness for this season. Pick a favorite, and cheer him on all season long.

1 of 32 Kevin C. Cox/Getty

Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh Steelers, Wide Receiver

2 of 32 Maddie Meyer/Getty

Jimmy Garoppolo, New England Patriots, Quarterback

3 of 32 Rich Schultz/Getty

Jameis Winston, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Quarterback

4 of 32 buffalobills/Twitter

Reggie Bush, Buffalo Bills, Running Back

5 of 32 Chris Trotman/Getty

Ryan Tannehill, Miami Dolphins, Quarterback

6 of 32 Christian Petersen/Getty

Clay Matthews, Green Bay Packers, Linebacker

7 of 32 Wesley Hitt/Getty

Eric Decker, New York Jets, Quarterback

8 of 32 Mike Ehrmann/Getty

Odell Beckham, Jr., New York Giants, Wide Receiver

9 of 32 Hunter Martin/Philadelphia Eagles

Mychal Kendricks, Philadelphia Eagles, Linebacker

10 of 32 Patrick Smith/Getty

Ryan Kerrigan, Washington Redskins, Linebacker

11 of 32 honeythunder14/Instagram

Demarcus Robinson, Kansas City Chiefs, Wide Receiver

12 of 32 Ezra Shaw/Getty

Emmanuel Sanders, Denver Broncos, Wide Receiver 

13 of 32 colt3five/Instagram

Colton Underwood, Oakland Raiders, Tight End

14 of 32 Christian Petersen/Getty

Patrick Peterson, Arizona Cardinals, Cornerback

15 of 32 Frederick Breedon/Getty

Manti Te'o, San Diego Chargers, Linebacker

16 of 32 Josh Lefkowitz/Getty

Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams, Quarterback

17 of 32 Matt Hazlett/Getty

Joe Flacco, Baltimore Ravens, Quarterback

18 of 32 Joe Robbins/Getty

Tyler Eifert, Cincinnati Bengals, Tight End

19 of 32 DeMarcoMurray/Twitter

DeMarco Murray, Tennessee Titans, Running Back

20 of 32 Joe Robbins/Getty

Blake Bortles, Jacksonville Jaguars, Quarterback

21 of 32 Rob Carr/Getty

Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks, Quarterback

22 of 32 Kevin C. Cox/Getty

Cam Newton, Carolina Panthers, Quarterback

23 of 32 Thomas B. Shea/Getty

J.J. Watt, Houston Texans, Defensive End

24 of 32 dlasco2/Instagram

Daniel Lasco, New Orleans Saints, Running Back

25 of 32 Mark Cunningham/Detroit Lions

Darius Slay, Detroit Lions, Cornerback

26 of 32 Joe Robbins/Getty

T.J. Green, Indianapolis Colts, Safety

27 of 32 Kevin C. Cox/Getty

Devonta Freeman, Atlanta Falcons, Running Back

28 of 32 Joe Robbins/Getty

Jordan Poyer, Cleveland Browns, Safety

29 of 32 Noah Graham/Getty

Jay Cutler, Chicago Bears, Quarterback

30 of 32 Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers

Blaine Gabbert, San Francisco 49ers, Quarterback

31 of 32 dhunt94_tx/Instagram

Danielle Hunter, Minnesota Vikings, Defensive End

32 of 32 dallascowboys/Twitter

Mark Sanchez, Dallas Cowboys, Quarterback

