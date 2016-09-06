Touchdown! These Are the Hottest Players from Every Team in the NFL

As the storm of pumpkin spice everything begins brewing and our online shopping carts gradually fill to the brim with every chic sweater we can spot, there’s no denying that autumn is upon us. And with the abundance of fall fashion roundup articles and the premature arrival of Halloween candy comes another blatant signifier of the new season: football is back.

The 2016-17 NFL season kicks off this Thursday with its first regular season matchup between the two teams that competed in last season's Superbowl, the Carolina Panthers and defending Superbowl Champions, the Denver Broncos, and can we just admit that we can’t wait? No, no, not for all of the hard-hitting collisions, but for another season of checking out all the cutie QBs and the tight ends on the tight ends. The big, burly stars of our favorite football teams work hard all year round for those, well, big, burly figures so it's only fair that we give them the recognition they deserve.

RELATED VIDEO: Ciara and Russell Wilson Had the Best Family Vacation in China

So, we're doing just that. From quarterbacks and linebackers to wide receivers and cornerbacks, we've rounded up the finest football players from every team in the league. Keep scrolling to see who we dubbed MVPs of hotness for this season. Pick a favorite, and cheer him on all season long.