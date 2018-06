Game on! We're bringing you the latest sports coverage from the Olympics to the Super Bowl. InStyle has exclusive interviews with the pros, expert tips on how to throw viewing parties for the big games, and galleries of swoon-worthy athletes. Plus, if you're feeling inspired to hit the gym, we have all the latest in cool athlesiure wear, tech accessories that you'll love, and more.

Game on! We're bringing you the latest sports coverage from the Olympics to the Super Bowl. InStyle has exclusive interviews with the pros, expert tips on how to throw viewing parties for the big games, and galleries of swoon-worthy athletes. Plus, if you're feeling inspired to hit the gym, we have all the latest in cool athlesiure wear, tech accessories that you'll love, and more.