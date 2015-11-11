The Beckhams Have Been Crowned the First Family of Social Media (Sorry Kardashians)

The stars selfied, and you voted. A lot. More than 78,000 times, to be exact. And now, we're excited to announce the 2015 Social Media Awards winners. Scroll down to see all of the celebrities and stylists who are taking home bragging rights, including Victoria, David, and Brooklyn Beckham, who, after their individual wins, can be unofficially crowned the first family of Instagram. 

Rookie of the Year

Anne Hathaway started her Instagram account a little more than a year ago, and she’s already garnered 1.4 million followers since she soaked herself for the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge for her first post. Thanks to her enthusiasm on the platform, where she pushes for equal rights, shows her love for animals, and posts the occasional unguarded selfie, it comes as no surprise that she took the Rookie of the Year crown. 

Follow her: Instagram: @annehathaway

Sexiest Man of Style

Is anyone really surprised at this win? The soccer star just got the ‘gram this summer and quickly set the record for the world’s fastest growing Instagram account. And thanks to aww-inducing pics of his family he shares with his 14.7 million followers, the darling dad is a shoe-in for the honor.

Follow him: Instagram: @davidbeckham

 

Finest Behind the Seams

To put it simply, Victoria Beckham gets social media. The designer understands how to connect with her 9.3 million-plus Twitter followers and 7.8 million-plus Instagrammers, regularly giving her fans sneak peeks at her line and sharing photos of her sweet family. This awesome access contributed to her big time with fans voting nonstop for the former Spice Girl.

Follow her: Twitter: @victoriabeckham Instagram: @victoriabeckham

Trendiest Teen Queen

Once Again The 5th Wave star nabbed the title of Trendiest Teen Queen. Thanks to her avid fanbase and some help from her big brother, Trevor Moretz, who urged his followers to vote as well, Chloe Grace Moretz holds onto the honor for another year.

Follow her: Twitter: @chloegmoretz Instagram: @chloegmoretz

Celebrity Do-Gooder

Just one glance at Emma Watson’s Twitter feed is proof she’s working tirelessly for worldwide women’s rights. As a Goodwill Ambassador for UN Women and an advocate for HeForShe, the former Harry Potter star updates her accounts regularly, and her fans have certainly noticed which is why they made sure to vote in our Social Media Awards to ensure the clinched the win. 

Follow her: Twitter: @EmWatson Instagram: @emmawatson

Cutest Teen Heartthrob

Clearly being good at social media runs in the family. Victoria and David Beckham’s oldest son Brooklyn Beckham earned the title of Cutest Teen Heartthrob in this year’s awards, and we have to say the win makes perfect sense. Who doesn’t want to see shots of this cutie and his equally adorable family?

Follow him: Twitter: @brooklynbeckham Instagram: @brooklynbeckham

Ultimate Celebrity Fitspo

Lea Michele is no stranger to Pilates and her Instagram shows her smiling through the sweats—followed almost immediately by shots of some of the most delectable (and healthy) looking snacks we’ve ever seen. It’s no wonder her 2.6 million-plus Instagram and 4.64 million-plus Twitter followers voted for her to win the title.

Follow her: Twitter: @msleamichele Instagram: @msleamichele

Runway Rockstar

Gigi Hadid is setting the standard for the new wave of social media models, with 8.1 million-plus followers getting front-row seat to her selfies, shoots, and pics of her hanging with her enviable girl squad. Needless to say, she’s one of the hottest models on the runway and online, and now she can add Runway Rockstar to her impressive resume. 

Follow her: Twitter: @GiGiHadid Instagram: @gigihadid

Always There for the Fans

Earlier this month, Selena Gomez reached 50 million-plus Instagram followers, and she once again proved how connected she is to her fans, admitting she secretly likes to stalk some of their pages. When she’s not checking out her followers’ pages, she replies back to their Tweets and comments, making her a fabulous fit for this year’s Always There for the Fans.

Follow her: Twitter: @selenagomez Instagram: @selenagomez

Makes Us Feel Beautiful 

Whether Lady Gaga's rocking larger-than-life style on stage or rolling out of bed like the rest of us, the pop superstar’s social feeds reminds her 49.5 million Twitter followers and 9.7 million ‘grammers that even the littlest of monsters can feel proud that they were born this way.

Follow her: Twitter: @ladygaga Instagram: @ladygaga

 

Haistylist Behind the Locks

We’ve had our eyes on celeb stylist Chris McMillan since he turned Jennifer Aniston’s hair into our old friend, “The Rachel.” Now thanks to social media, we get to see select shots of the magic he works on his clients–something his 167,000-plus followers love so much they voted for him to ensure he won Hairstylist Behind the Locks.

Follow him: Twitter: @MrChrisMcMillan Instagram: @mrchrismcmillan

Red Carpet Stylist

“I WON! Thank you @instylemagazine - I’m honored,” Rob Zangardi posted on Instagram after finding out about his win. How fitting? The stylist regularly wows his followers with snaps of his celeb clients, and thankfully we get to witness it all go down on his social media accounts. Congrats!

Follow him: Twitter: @robzangardi Instagram: @robzangardi

