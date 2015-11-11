The Beckhams Have Been Crowned the First Family of Social Media (Sorry Kardashians)

Anne Hathaway started her Instagram account a little more than a year ago, and she’s already garnered 1.4 million followers since she soaked herself for the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge for her first post. Thanks to her enthusiasm on the platform, where she pushes for equal rights, shows her love for animals, and posts the occasional unguarded selfie, it comes as no surprise that she took the Rookie of the Year crown.

Follow her: Instagram: @annehathaway