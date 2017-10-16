Sistine Stallone Reveals the One Thing She Does Before Every Major Event

“The one thing I always do before I leave for a big event is go to my mom for approval on my look,” Sistine Stallone tells InStyle.com on the evening of the Hammer Museum Gala In The Garden event. “She has great taste, and I love hearing her opinion. Mom always knows best.”

Mom (and Sistine herself) certainly knew best when leaving the house Saturday night for the event. “This Bottega Veneta look made me feel mature while still looking my age,” Stallone says.

“It takes me about two hours to get ready for an event. I hate rushing so giving myself two hours allows me to take my time. My favorite part of getting ready is doing my makeup. I love trying new products and experimenting with different looks.”

Scroll through to see some of her faves.

The Prep Work

Before applying my makeup, I always brighten my skin with thisworks' "in transit no traces" rose water and mint infused pads. Next, I exfoliate with St. Ives Apricot Scrub. Finally, I moisturize with Chanel’s La Solution 10 De Chanel. It's my favorite!!!

The Best Laid Plans Are Made the Night Before

I have my look all laid out for the night. I love the details on the Bottega Veneta jacket purse. So cute!

Makeup Artist Who? 

I absolutely love doing my own makeup. Tonight I decided to do a brown smoky eye and keep my skin bright and glowing. I use the MAC compact powder for full coverage.

Wave Patrol

For my hair, I wanted effortless waves with a side part to make it a bit edgier. Hairstylist Chad Wood really killed it. I love using Bed Head hairspray to help the look hold throughout the entire night.

Ready for Her Close-Up

Putting my look on!

On-the-Go Must-Haves

These three items are a MUST for me whenever I attend events. I always bring my MAC powder, a nude lip liner, and a lip gloss.

A Snap for the Road

On my way to the event! (As you can see, I love using Snapchat filters.)

A Seat at the Table

My seat at the event! The table arrangement was so beautiful! I had a really fun table, too! Hailey Baldwin, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Abby Champion and the HAIM sisters were all seated with me.

Gala Glam

I am so happy with my look! It was my first time attending the Gala in the Garden event and I couldn’t be more grateful to Bottega Venetta for dressing me!

That's a Wrap

Goodnight!

