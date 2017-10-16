Sistine Stallone Reveals the One Thing She Does Before Every Major Event

“The one thing I always do before I leave for a big event is go to my mom for approval on my look,” Sistine Stallone tells InStyle.com on the evening of the Hammer Museum Gala In The Garden event. “She has great taste, and I love hearing her opinion. Mom always knows best.”

Mom (and Sistine herself) certainly knew best when leaving the house Saturday night for the event. “This Bottega Veneta look made me feel mature while still looking my age,” Stallone says.

“It takes me about two hours to get ready for an event. I hate rushing so giving myself two hours allows me to take my time. My favorite part of getting ready is doing my makeup. I love trying new products and experimenting with different looks.”

Scroll through to see some of her faves.