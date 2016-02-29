Shop the Prettiest Lip Colors Straight from the Oscars Red Carpet

Getty Images (3)
Marianne Mychaskiw
Feb 29, 2016 @ 2:00 pm

Nothing pulls a red carpet ensemble together quite like the perfect lipstick, which is a solid fact proven by Brie LarsonPriyanka Chopra, and Olivia Munn at the 2016 Academy Awards. Sunday night's big event was filled with memorable cameos, well-deserved wins (shoutout to Leo!), and most importantly, beauty trends that will keep us inspired for months on end. With lipstick being a pinnacle element of any makeup look, we tracked down the exact shades the stars wore on the carpet so that you can give your makeup bag a touch of Oscars flair. No need to thank the Academy—scroll down to shop our favorite lipsticks now.

RELATED: The 16 Most Stunning Beauty Looks from the Oscars

1 of 14 Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Brie Larson

Chanel Rouge Allure Luminous Intense Lip Color in Rayonnante

Chanel $37 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 14 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Priyanka Chopra 

Laura Mercier Velour Lovers Lip Color in Cocoa Pout and Seduction

Laura Mercier $28 each SHOP NOW
3 of 14 Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

Olivia Munn

Chanel Rouge Allure Luminous Lip Color in Excentrique and Pimpante

Chanel $37 each SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 14 Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Charlize Theron

Dior Addict Milky Tint Lip Fluid in Milky Plum (available May 16, try Dior's Fluid Stick in Kiss Me)

Dior $35 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 14 Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Kerry Washington

Neutrogena MoistureSmooth Color Stick in Almond

Neutrogena $9 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 14 Jason Merritt/Getty Image

Isla Fisher

Rouge Dior Lipstick in Royale

Dior $35 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 14 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Chrissy Teigen

Lorac Pro-Matte Lip Colors in Nude and Rose Brown, under a layer of Alter Ego Lip Gloss in Socialite

Lorac $18 each SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 14 Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Cate Blanchett

Giorgio Armani Rouge D'Armani Lipstick in Beige #103

Giorgio Armani $37 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 14 Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Lady Gaga

Sisley Paris Hydrating Long-Lasting Lipstick in Petal

Sisley $57 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 14 Lester Cohen/WireImage

Kate Winslet

Lancôme L'Absolu Rouge in Beige Mirage

Lancome $31 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
11 of 14 Lester Cohen/WireImage

Reese Witherspoon

Chantecaille Lip Chic in Red Juniper and Poppy

Chantecaille $36 each SHOP NOW
Advertisement
12 of 14 Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Daisy Ridley

Chanel Rouge Coco Stylo Complete Care Lipshine in Histoire

Chanel $37 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
13 of 14 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Naomi Watts

L’Oréal Paris Infallible Pro-Matte Gloss in Rouge Envy

L'Oreal Paris $8 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
14 of 14 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Jennifer Lawrence

Rouge Dior Lipstick in Miss

Dior $35 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!