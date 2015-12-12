70 Is the New 30: Why Septuagenarians Have Already Won the Golden Globes 

When the Golden Globe nominations came out this week, one thing was very clear: Talent only gets better with age. This year, more so than we’ve seen in a while, it’s the senior citizens who nabbed the nods, with six nominees 70 or above taking 10 percent of the individual acting nominations, including Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin (who earned two, one for Grace and Frankie and one for Grandma). Of course, there are always a few people over 70 nominated every year—you can pretty much bet on the oh-so-fabulous Helen Mirren getting a nod—but the forthcoming 73rd annual show seems particularly exciting for the septuagenarian set. Scroll down to see the Golden Globe-nominated advanced style set— we can’t wait to see them hit the red carpet.