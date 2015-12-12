70 Is the New 30: Why Septuagenarians Have Already Won the Golden Globes 

Sharon Clott Kanter
Dec 12, 2015 @ 4:15 pm

When the Golden Globe nominations came out this week, one thing was very clear: Talent only gets better with age. This year, more so than we’ve seen in a while, it’s the senior citizens who nabbed the nods, with six nominees 70 or above taking 10 percent of the individual acting nominations, including Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin (who earned two, one for Grace and Frankie and one for Grandma). Of course, there are always a few people over 70 nominated every year—you can pretty much bet on the oh-so-fabulous Helen Mirren getting a nod—but the forthcoming 73rd annual show seems particularly exciting for the septuagenarian set. Scroll down to see the Golden Globe-nominated advanced style set— we can’t wait to see them hit the red carpet. 

Jane Fonda, 77

The actress and red carpet rock star was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama, Musical or Comedy for her role as Brenda Morel in Youth. 

Helen Mirren, 70

The British star earned a Best Supporting Actress in a Drama, Musical or Comedy nomination for her role as Hedda Hopper in Trumbo.

Lily Tomlin, 76

This was Lily’s year! She scored two nominations, one for Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy for her role as Elle Reid in Grandma and one for Best Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy for her role as Frankie Bergstein in Grace and Frankie.

Jeffrey Tambor, 71

The actor’s role as transgender parent Maura Pfefferman in Transparent scored him the Best Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy nomination.

Patrick Stewart, 75

His role as Walter Blunt in Blunt Talk got him a nod for Best Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy. 

Al Pacino, 75

The star of Danny Collins earned a Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy nomination. 

Honorable Mention: Sylvester Stallone, 69

Stallone doesn’t turn 70 until July 2016, but he’s so close, we didn’t want to leave him off the list. His reprisal of Rocky Balboa in Creed earned him a Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama, Musical or Comedy nomination.

