See Carrie Underwood's Many Looks from the 2015 CMA Awards

Courtesy
Hana Asbrink
Nov 05, 2015

Hot mama on the loose! Carrie Underwood may be a seasoned veteran of the CMA Awards by now, with 2015 marking the eighth straight year she’s co-hosted the show with Brad Paisley, but she proved Wednesday night she’s keeping her looks fresh, showing off a total of 11 impressive looks over the course of the evening. 

According to Underwood’s stylist, Marina Toybina, the night was all about having fun. They wanted to “create a radiant, vibrant, edgy, yet elegant” vibe with the near-dozen looks and step away from the “typical country Barbie moment,” which reflects the evolution in country music itself. There was no better showcase to demonstrate just that than last night’s rousing collaborative performance with Justin Timberlake and rising country star Chris Stapleton

Ultimately, having a model as fit and enthusiastic as Underwood made the stylist's job an easy one. “She’s in incredible shape,” Toybina told InStyle of the new mom. It was the perfect event to “push the envelope and get out of her comfort zone.” 

Take a look at all the evening’s looks below: 

1 of 8 Courtesy

Red carpet look

Underwood kicked off the celebratory evening smoldering on the red carpet in a coral peplum gown by Indian designers Gauri & Nainika, which she paired with Stuart Weitzman shoes and accessorized with earrings and ear crawler by Anne Sisteron, right hand rings by Pasquale Bruni, and left hand ring by Graziela Gems.  

2 of 8 Rick Diamond

Opening look

Underwood joined co-host Brad Paisley in the opening monologue wearing a slashed pink Rani Zakhem dress, strappy Guiseppe Zanotti sandals and Anne Sisteron earrings.

3 of 8 Terry Wyatt

Performance look

Underwood took to the stage in her darkest, most edgy look of the evening in an Erevos Aether dress with over-the-knee Lust for Life shoes. Earrings by Marianna Harutunian, bracelets and left hand ring by Nicolina Royale, right hand ring by Bavna.

4 of 8 Rick Diamond

Graffiti look

After her perfomance, Underwood turned to Gauri & Nainika once more with graffiti print dress with a rosette and cut-out detail at the waist. She paired this look with Giuseppe Zanotti heels and Vhernier jewels. 

5 of 8 Splash News

Denim separates

Underwood elevated casual denim to new heights with a two-piece Furne Amato ensemble, with shoes by Tamara Mellon and jewelry by Anne Sisteron. 

6 of 8 Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Navy ruffle look

One of Underwood's favorite looks of the evening was this navy and black Dora Abodi ruffle dress, which she paired with Tamara Mellon shoes, Le Vian earrings and left hand ring, and Melissa Kaye Jewelry on her right hand. 

7 of 8 Splash News

Yellow embroidered look

Underwood changed things up with a yellow sequin two-piece Eleanore Couture gown with Stuart Weitzman shoes, L'Dezen earrings and ring, and Parade bracelet. 

8 of 8 Laura Farr/AdMedia/Sipa USA

Chiffon look

In one of her final looks of the night, Underwood looked radiant in a strapless blush chiffon gown by Leanne Marshall, Stuart Weitzman shoes, Nigaam earrings and Anne Sisteron ring. 

