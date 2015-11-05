See Carrie Underwood’s Many Looks from the 2015 CMA Awards

Hot mama on the loose! Carrie Underwood may be a seasoned veteran of the CMA Awards by now, with 2015 marking the eighth straight year she’s co-hosted the show with Brad Paisley, but she proved Wednesday night she’s keeping her looks fresh, showing off a total of 11 impressive looks over the course of the evening.

According to Underwood’s stylist, Marina Toybina, the night was all about having fun. They wanted to “create a radiant, vibrant, edgy, yet elegant” vibe with the near-dozen looks and step away from the “typical country Barbie moment,” which reflects the evolution in country music itself. There was no better showcase to demonstrate just that than last night’s rousing collaborative performance with Justin Timberlake and rising country star Chris Stapleton.

Ultimately, having a model as fit and enthusiastic as Underwood made the stylist's job an easy one. “She’s in incredible shape,” Toybina told InStyle of the new mom. It was the perfect event to “push the envelope and get out of her comfort zone.”

Take a look at all the evening’s looks below: