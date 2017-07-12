See the Best Looks from the 2017 ESPY Awards Red Carpet 

Matt Winklemeyer/Getty
Jenny Berg
Jul 12, 2017 @ 7:30 pm

If we're the MVP of any sport, it's red-carpet watching. (This game rocks, you see, because you rehydrate with champagne rather than with Gatorade.) So, we were on full duty tonight as sports stars and screen stars alike gathered at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles for the ESPY Awards.

VIDEO: Simone Biles Responds Briliantly to The Person Who Called Her a Bad Role Model

Tonight's event marked the 25th anniversary of the megawatt ceremony, so no one wanted to drop the ball on fashion. (Pause for laughs.) From a silky pink suit to a canary-yellow mini dress, read on to see who brought the best sartorial game to the red carpet. And, don't worry: we're fresh out of sports puns from here on out.

1 of 18 Matt Winklemeyer/Getty

Olivia Culpo

Advertisement
2 of 18 Image Group LA/Getty

Ayesha Curry

3 of 18 Matt Winkelmeyer/ Getty

Orlando Scandrick

Advertisement
4 of 18 Matt Winkelmeyer/ Getty

Elizabeth Olsen

Advertisement
5 of 18 Kevin Mazur/Getty

Gabby Douglas

Advertisement
6 of 18 Matt Winkelmeyer/ Getty

Lindsey Vonn

Advertisement
7 of 18 Image Group LA/Getty

Nastia Liukin

Advertisement
8 of 18 Matt Winkelmeyer/ Getty

Maria Shriver

Advertisement
9 of 18 Kevin Mazur/Getty

Zosia Mamet

Advertisement
10 of 18 Matt Winkelmeyer/ Getty

Simone Biles

Advertisement
11 of 18 Kevin Mazur/Getty

Danica Patrick

Advertisement
12 of 18 Kevin Mazur/Getty

Michael Phelps and Nicole Johnson

Advertisement
13 of 18 Image Group LA/Getty

Draya Michele 

Advertisement
14 of 18 Matt Winklemeyer/Getty

Renee Bargh

Advertisement
15 of 18 Matt Winkelmeyer/ Getty

Laila Ali

Advertisement
16 of 18 Matt Winkelmeyer/ Getty

Summer Rae

Advertisement
17 of 18 Kevin Mazur/Getty

Rachel Lindsay

Advertisement
18 of 18 Matt Winklemeyer/Getty

Aly Raisman

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!