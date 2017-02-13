See the Best Beauty Looks from the 2017 Grammy Awards

Excuse the pun, but Gaga needs some applause. We’ve seen plenty of celebrities bring monochrome beauty looks to the red carpet, but Lady Gaga took it to an entirely new level at the 2017 Grammy Awards. She complemented her creamy hot pink Marc Jacobs Beauty Le Marc Lip Creme Lipstick in Boy Gorgeous 222 ($30; sephora.com) lipstick with a metallic hot pink graphic cat eye and cotton candy pink hair, fashioned in an ultra voluminous pony.

To create Gaga's colorful eye, her makeup artist Sara Tanno traced her eyes with Marc Jacobs Beauty red Highliner Matte Gel Eye Crayon Eyeliner in (Fine)Wine 47 ($25; sephora.com) and extended the liner out past her eyes in a round shape and blended it out. Next, she added Marc Jacobs Beauty Twinkle Pop Stick Eyeshadow in Leila 416 ($28; sephora.com) to the center of the eyes, and used Marc Jacobs Beauty Highliner Matte Gel Eye Crayon Eyeliner in Pink of Me 59 ($25; sephora.com) along the waterline to brighten up Gaga's eyes. Tanno took Marc Jacobs Beauty Highliner Gel Eye Crayon Eyeliner in Peridot 90 ($25; sephora.com) and tapped it on the inside of Gaga's eyes to add definition to the waterline. Next, she blended Marc Jacob's black liner into the red, and finished the look with a few coats of Marc Jacobs Beauty Velvet Noir Mascara ($26; sephora.com) on her top and bottom lashes.