See the Best Beauty Looks from the 2017 Grammy Awards

Hands up if you're still reeling from the 2017 Grammy Awards—not to mention, that insanely regal Beyoncé performance. It was music's biggest night, with all of the winning hair and makeup moments to drive the point home. Whether the stars were honoring another artist, putting on a performance, or being honored themselves, each of the beauty looks that lined the red carpet are platinum hits in and of themselves. Scroll down to see the 15 best looks of the night, including J. Lo, Lady Gaga, Carrie Underwood, and many, many more. 

1 of 15 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Beyoncé  

How do you complete a golden goddess hair and makeup look? A heavy metal manicure. Bey's manicurist Lisa Logan prepped her nails using OPI's Natural Nail Base Coat ($10; ulta.com). She followed up with two coats of the brand's gilded Glitzerand Nail Lacquer ($14; amazon.com), and a coat of OPI's Brillian High-Shine Top Coat ($14; ulta.com). 

2 of 15 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Lady Gaga

Excuse the pun, but Gaga needs some applause. We’ve seen plenty of celebrities bring monochrome beauty looks to the red carpet, but Lady Gaga took it to an entirely new level at the 2017 Grammy Awards. She complemented her creamy hot pink Marc Jacobs Beauty Le Marc Lip Creme Lipstick in Boy Gorgeous 222 ($30; sephora.com) lipstick with a metallic hot pink graphic cat eye and cotton candy pink hair, fashioned in an ultra voluminous pony. 

To create Gaga's colorful eye, her makeup artist Sara Tanno traced her eyes with Marc Jacobs Beauty red Highliner Matte Gel Eye Crayon Eyeliner in (Fine)Wine 47 ($25; sephora.com) and extended the liner out past her eyes in a round shape and blended it out. Next, she added Marc Jacobs Beauty Twinkle Pop Stick Eyeshadow in Leila 416 ($28; sephora.com) to the center of the eyes, and used Marc Jacobs Beauty Highliner Matte Gel Eye Crayon Eyeliner in Pink of Me 59 ($25; sephora.com) along the waterline to brighten up Gaga's eyes. Tanno took Marc Jacobs Beauty Highliner Gel Eye Crayon Eyeliner in Peridot 90 ($25; sephora.com) and tapped it on the inside of Gaga's eyes to add definition to the waterline. Next, she blended Marc Jacob's black liner into the red, and finished the look with a few coats of Marc Jacobs Beauty Velvet Noir Mascara ($26; sephora.com) on her top and bottom lashes.

3 of 15 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Jennifer Lopez

J.Lo’s Grammys beauty looks are always legendary, and her appearance on the 2017 red carpet was no different. Makeup artist Mary Phillips perfectly matched the singer's lavender gown with three shades of L'Oréal Paris Infallible 24HR Eyeshadow ($4 each; target.com)—Burst Into Bloom, Always Pearly Pink, Endless Pearl—before applying eyeliner and mascara. She finished off the look with lots of lashes and a glossy nude lip. All that, plus her signature J.Lo glow and long sleek locks, secured her a place on our best of beauty list. 

4 of 15 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Carrie Underwood  

With her dramatic red gown making the largest statement, Underwood went for an updo to show off the neckline, then kept focus on her eye area with gilded glitter lids and lush lashes. 

5 of 15 Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen  

With her freshly-cut lob, courtesy of Jen Atkin, styled in shiny waves, Teigen's makeup artist Patrick Ta complemented the look with a smoked-out eye and a true beige lip. "We wanted to create a rebellious, yet sexy, look on Chrissy," Ta tells InStyle. "We went for an edgy, smoldering eye by layering shadows and liners, while keeping the lips neutral and glossy to tie in the dewy finish of her skin." The pro applied a layer of La Mer's The Soft Fluid Long Wear SPF 20 Foundation ($110; cremedelamer.com), then chose a La Mer Concealer ($75; nordstrom.com) two shades lighter than her skin tone to bring light to the face. He loaded up a brush with highlighter, then ran it along the high points of her face before shading the appropriate areas with a bronzy pink powder. On the eyes, Ta mixed Sephora's Colorful Eyeshadows in Copper Rush, Lucky Penny, and Pearl ($5 each; sephora.com), then followed by smudging liner along her upper lash line. A few coats of mascara and brow pencil topped off the eye, and on the lips, Ta mixed the Sephora Liquid Matte in #23 ($14; sephora.com) with the Sephora #04 lip liner ($12; sephora.com), which he finished with a clear gloss.

To give her skin a gorgeous glow, Ta also used the new St. Tropez Self Tan Express Bronzing Mist.

6 of 15 Joe Scarnici/Getty

Rihanna

The always-stunning Rihanna kept her soft-focus smoky eye the focal point for her makeup. Her warm brick-toned blush played up the golden tones in her complexion. Her hair was worn down, center-parted with long, loose curls. "This was one of the unusual moments when Rihanna wasn't performing at an awards show, so we wanted to be a little laid back with her look," says the star's hairstylist Yusef Williams. "We wanted it to be super playful, carefree, and youthful. Once she picked her dress, we decided to go for long, flowing, big waves—voluminous, just like her just like her ball gown." Earlier in the day, Williams dyed Rihanna's strands a darker color, so after rinsing out the hue, he applied a generous amount of the Matrix Biolage R.A.W. Re-Hydrate Mask ($22; ulta.com) to prep her layers for heat styling. He blew out her hair using the GHD Air Hairdryer ($200; sephora.com) with the diffuser attachment, then used the GHD Classic Wave Wand ($200; sephora.com) to create the soft texture.

7 of 15 John Shearer/WireImage

Adele

Say hello to another one of Adele’s retro-inspired makeup looks. Her makeup artist Michael Ashton created her signature cat-flick using Marc Jacobs Beauty Magic Marc'er Precision Pen Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner ($30; sephora.com). For Adele's rosy lip, the pro lined her lips with Marc Jacobs Beuaty Le Marc Liquid Lip Creme in Slow Burn ($28; sephora.com) and filled them in  with Fawn Over Me, a peach nude. The whole look was tied together with a soft, twisted updo.  

8 of 15 Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Solange Knowles 

Just when we thought liquid liner couldn't possibly get cooler, along comes Solange with her unconventional placement of the classic product. The star wore her curls high on her crown, and kept her makeup pretty natural—save for two inky noir swipes using Chantecaille's Le Stylo Liner ($34; nordstrom.com), and makeup artist Dana Delaney's steady hand, above each crease.

9 of 15 John Shearer/WireImage

Katy Perry  

Katy’s Grammys beauty look was a platinum hit. The singer paired her new light blonde hair with a soft pink smoky eye and coordinating rose lip. Her exact lip shades? A blend of Covergirl Katy Kat Matte Lipstick in Kitty Whispurr ($7; walgreens.com) and Reddy to Pounce, a bullet from her new Covergirl Katy Kat Pearl Lipstick ($7; walgreens.com). 

10 of 15 John Shearer/WireImage

Laverne Cox 

Now that's what we call some statement liner. In developing Cox's avant-garde eye makeup look, her makeup artist Deja Davenport presented the star with a few preliminary sketches. The duo ultimately decided on this rounded, sequin-adorned version, which was complemented by a high ponytail, classic nude lip, and ultra-sharp contour. 

11 of 15 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Taraji P. Henson 

Henson kept her makeup pretty neutral—though it's worth mentioning that her perfectly-arched brows will forever give us envy—and wore her strands in a sleek, center-parted bob. "Her lavender dress is playful and a bit futuristic, so I wanted to acknowledge that with her hairstyle with a fresh undercut to create something unique, but still achievable for women at home," explains her hairstylist Tymothe Wallace. He started by shampooing the star's hair, then followed with a few pumps of Dove Absolute Curls Supreme Creme Serum ($6; target.com) from root to tip. He blow-dried her hair in section, and locked in a bone-straight texture with a few passes of the flat iron. Once a precise center part had been formed, Wallace applied another layer of the Absolute Curls Serum to amp up shine and tame any flyaways. "Once her hair was smooth and straight, I added an excessive amount of black bobby pins to secure either side," he adds. "I stacked and crossed them over one another to form a unique and playful design." Mission accomplished. A veil of the Dove Style + Care Flexible Hold Hairspray ($4; target.com) topped off the look. 

12 of 15 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Demi Lovato 

Demi's complexion glowed just as bright as her gold beaded dress. After prepping her skin with Giorgio Armani Skincare, her pro Jill Powell used two shades of Giorgio Armani Beauty Power Fabric Longwear High Cover Foundation SPF 25 ($64; sephora.com) to even her complexion followed by a duo of Giorgio Armani High Precision Retouch Concealer ($40; sephora.com) and Master Corrector ($40; sephora.com) on her under eyes. To contour, Powell brushed Giogrio Armani Beauty Sun Fabric Bronzer ($56; nordstrom.com) on her forehead, cheeks, and sides of neck, and highlighted the singer's cheekbones with Giorgio Armani Beauty Chinese New Year Highlighting Palette ($88; giorgioarmanibeauty-usa.com). Demi's soft flush came from dusting Giorgio Armani Beauty's Cheek Fabric Sheer Blush in Dolci ($48; sephora.com) on the apples of her cheeks. 

13 of 15 Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Paris Jackson

To create a balance between Paris Jackson sparkly Balmain jumpsuit, Rimmel London makeup artist Jo Baker kept the celebrity's makeup natural and subtle, relying on products like Rimmel London InstaFlawless Skin Tint ($7; target.com) to give the skin a radiant glow and Rimmel London Insta Flawless Matte Setting Powder ($4; target.com) and Rimmel London Kate Sculpting & Highlighting Kit in Golden Sands ($7; target.com) to contour. 

Of course, we can't fail to mention Jackson's enviable wavy bob, which featured an unexpected peek-a-book French braid on the side. 

14 of 15 John Shearer/WireImage

Camilla Cabello

Camilla Cabello’s first solo Grammys appearance will go down in red carpet beauty history. She turned heads with voluminous beach waves, created by celebrity hairstylist Marcus Francis. Before blow-drying, Francis applied Suave Professionals Luxe Style Infusion Volumizing Soufflé Mousse ($5; walmart.com) on her wet hair and R+Co Dallas Thickening Spray ($12; nordstrom.com) on her roots. After it was dry, he used a curling iron to create waves and then finished off the look by running his hands through them and spritizing in some Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray ($46; net-a-porter.com). 

Paired with full brows you couldn’t miss, a glossy pink pout, and a pastel pink manicure to match, it was an all-around win if we’ve ever seen one. 

15 of 15 Lester Cohen/WireImage

Lea Michele

Though the star is usually one to wear a gorgeous set of faux lashes, Lea Michele switched it up for the 2017 Grammys, opting out of liner and mascara altogether. Instead, she teamed her sleek, side-parted layers with a pink monochromatic look with coordinating petal tones on her eyes, cheeks and lips.

